Recipe: Salmon Piccata with Parsley & Pine Nuts

There are five varieties of wild Alaskan salmon: king (aka chinook), sockeye, coho, keta (chum) and pink. All provide the same nutrient benefits, being especially rich in Omega-3 fatty acids which contribute to a healthy heart. Always check salmon for bones before preparing it. Rub your hand over the flesh and remove any bones with tweezers or needle pliers.
Ingredients
- 1 (8-10 oz.) Alaskan salmon fillet, skinned
- kosher salt, freshly ground pepper, to taste
- ¼ cup all-purpose flour
- 2 eggs
- 1 cup panko bread crumbs
- 4 tablespoons olive oil, divided
- ½ cup dry white wine
- ¼ cup fresh lemon juice
- 2 tablespoons sliced shallots
- 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
- 2 teaspoons drained capers
- 4 tablespoons cold unsalted butter, cubed
- 8 thin lemon slices
- 2 tablespoons pine nuts, toasted
- 1 tablespoon minced fresh parsley or tarragon
Recipe
- Place the salmon fillet in the freezer for 15 minutes to firm up the flesh. Then slice the fillet at a 45-degree angle into 8 broad, thin cutlet-sized slices of salmon. Season with salt and pepper. Place flour in a shallow dish. Whisk together eggs in another shallow dish. Place panko in a third shallow dish.
- Dredge salmon slices in flour. Carefully dip into the eggs, then the panko. Place breaded cutlets on a rack set over a baking sheet. Cover cutlets and chill to set the crust, 10 minutes.
- Heat 2 tablespoons oil in a large nonstick skillet over med.-high heat. Working in two batches (using additional oil as needed), saute cutlets until crisp and golden on both sides, 4 minutes total. (Do not overcrowd the pan.) Transfer to a plate lined with paper towel.
- Deglaze skillet with wine and reduce by half, about 3 minutes. Whisk in lemon juice, shallots, Dijon and capers. Simmer sauce until reduced by half, 3 minutes. Reduce heat to low.
- Whisk in butter until melted. Add lemon slices, pine nuts, and parsley. Season sauce with salt and pepper. Divide sauce evenly over each serving of salmon. Makes 4 servings.
Source: Cuisine at Home, June 2011