Plano in July: Kayak at Oak Point, Night Hike and Enjoy Music and Movies Under The Stars

All during July, Plano residents can discover the power of play with Plano Parks and Recreation. A variety of fun activities are planned for all ages and abilities to celebrate Park and Recreation Month, including a new kayaking class, a family night hike and movies in the park.

An initiative of the National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA), Park and Recreation Month is an opportunity to recognize all the ways parks and recreation can transform our daily lives. “From providing places to play, get fit and stay healthy to fostering new relationships and forging a connection with nature, Plano’s close-to-home parks and recreation facilities provide essential services that improve the overall quality of life,” said Plano Parks and Recreation Director Robin Reeves.

“Plano is fortunate to have been ranked number one in Texas and number 17 in the U.S. in this year’s Trust for Public Land’s ParkScore Index. But such a recognition would not be possible without the terrific support we receive from our residents and elected officials,” said Reeves.

“Our goal is to ensure that the lives of all residents in Plano are touched in some way by the services we provide, whether it’s taking a class at our recreation centers, taking the family to one of our pools, or exploring the beauty of Plano’s parks and nature preserves. There truly is something for everyone.”

Here are just some of the ways Plano Parks and Recreation Department in celebrating Park and Recreation Month during the month of July:

7/3: Hear the Plano Community Band at Haggard Park

7/4: Take in the sights at the Plano Lions Independence Day Parade

7/4: Sprawl out on a blanket at the All-American Fourth Fireworks Celebration

7/7: Stop by Plano Senior Recreation Center for its Ice Cream Social

7/8: Take our new Boater Safety Education Class at Carpenter Park Recreation Center

7/12: Head to the water for a Kayaking class at Oak Point Park Nature & Retreat Center

7/15: Take the family out for a Night Hike at Oak Point Park Nature & Retreat Center

7/19: Try to catch a few Fireflies at Oak Point Park Nature & Retreat Center

7/29: Head to Haggard Park for a free showing of “Moana” for Movies in the Park

Click here for a full calendar of events and more details.

NRPA is also celebrating the month by hosting a weekly contest encouraging people to show them why play is so important in their lives. Visit www.nrpa.org/July for more information on how to participate. Entries can be submitted via the hashtag #NRPAPlayChallenge. NRPA also encourages all people that support parks and recreation to share why they think play is so important with the hashtag #PlayOnJuly.