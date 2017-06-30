Tejas Brothers at the Courtyard Theater, Downtown Plano

The Courtyard Texas Music Series 2017 continues Thursday July 6, 7:30 p.m. with a performance by the Tejas Brothers at the Courtyard Theatre in Downtown Plano.

After forming in the fall of 2006, the Tejas Brothers quickly became the subject of big conversation around the stockyards of Fort Worth. Within a few short years, they were recognized as one of the best live acts in Texas. A Tejas Brothers performance will touch your heart and poke at your funny bone. Their unique sound is both new and familiar, like a new sound unexpectedly poured over a favorite song.

A typical trip through a Tejas Brothers medley might start out as a jumpin’ tejano polka, hop into steam-engine country train song, and then drop you off into a twisting blues rocker!

Kelly Dearmore of the Dallas Observer wrote of the Tejas Brothers: “The quartet is once again proving itself to be one of the best bands in the state;” Roothog Radio says, “If this music doesn’t put a wiggle in your walk, you’d better get your hearing tested.”

COURTYARD TEXAS MUSIC SERIES 2017

When: 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 6 – Tejas Brothers

Thursday, August 3 – Terri Hendrix with Lloyd Maines

Thursday, September 7 – Suzy Bogguss

Saturday, September 16 – Arrested Development and Tone Loc

Thursday, October 5 – Band of Heathens

Where: Courtyard Theater, 1509 H Ave., Plano, Texas 75074

Cost: $25 per ticket

[Except Arrested Development and Tone Loc which is just $15 per ticket.]

Buy tickets: www.plano.gov/tickets