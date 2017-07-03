Courtyard Texas Music Series 2017: The Tejas Brothers

A typical trip through a Tejas Brothers medley might start out as a jumpin’ tejano polka, hop into steam-engine country train song, and then drop you off into a twisting blues rocker!
Kelly Dearmore of the Dallas Observer wrote of the Tejas Brothers: “The quartet is once again proving itself to be one of the best bands in the state;” Roothog Radio says, “If this music doesn’t put a wiggle in your walk, you’d better get your hearing tested.”
When: July 6, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Courtyard Theater, 1509 H Ave., Plano, Texas 75074
Cost: $25 per ticket
Buy tickets: www.plano.gov/tickets