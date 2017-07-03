Courtyard Texas Music Series 2017: The Tejas Brothers

A

fter forming in the fall of 2006, the Tejas Brothers quickly became the subject of big conversation around the stockyards of Fort Worth. Within a few short years, they were recognized as one of the best live acts in Texas. A Tejas Brothers performance will touch your heart and poke at your funny bone. Their unique sound is both new and familiar, like a new sound unexpectedly poured over a favorite song.

A typical trip through a Tejas Brothers medley might start out as a jumpin’ tejano polka, hop into steam-engine country train song, and then drop you off into a twisting blues rocker!

Kelly Dearmore of the Dallas Observer wrote of the Tejas Brothers: “The quartet is once again proving itself to be one of the best bands in the state;” Roothog Radio says, “If this music doesn’t put a wiggle in your walk, you’d better get your hearing tested.”

When: July 6, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Courtyard Theater, 1509 H Ave., Plano, Texas 75074

Cost: $25 per ticket

Buy tickets: www.plano.gov/tickets