Courtyard Texas Music Series 2017: Terri Hendrix and Lloyd Maines

Few people are as important to the development of Texas music over the last 30 years as Lloyd Maines. As a Grammy award-winning producer and musician, the Lubbock-born Maines has played an instrumental role in the creation of some of the Lone Star State’s most famous and beloved albums. Over the past 40 years, Maines has worked on approximately four-thousand albums alongside some of the most significant figures in country, rock, and Texas music. In addition to his producing credits, Maines is an A-list steel guitar player and multi-instrumentalist.
When: August 3, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Courtyard Theater, 1509 H Ave., Plano, Texas 75074
Cost: $25 per ticket
Buy tickets: www.plano.gov/tickets