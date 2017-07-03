Courtyard Texas Music Series 2017: Terri Hendrix and Lloyd Maines

T

erri Hendrix is a pioneering independent Texas songwriter who spins sorrow into joy and wrings wisdom from the blues with a poetic grace and engaging melodic flair that has endeared her to three generations of loyal fans around the globe. A classically trained vocalist and accomplished multi-instrumentalist (guitar, mandolin, and harmonica) recently recognized as one of Texas’ 20 essential contemporary singer-songwriters, she is also one of its most prolific — having averaged nearly an album a year going all the way back to her 1996 debut, “Two Dollar Shoes.”Few people are as important to the development of Texas music over the last 30 years as Lloyd Maines. As a Grammy award-winning producer and musician, the Lubbock-born Maines has played an instrumental role in the creation of some of the Lone Star State’s most famous and beloved albums. Over the past 40 years, Maines has worked on approximately four-thousand albums alongside some of the most significant figures in country, rock, and Texas music. In addition to his producing credits, Maines is an A-list steel guitar player and multi-instrumentalist.

When: August 3, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Courtyard Theater, 1509 H Ave., Plano, Texas 75074

Cost: $25 per ticket

Buy tickets: www.plano.gov/tickets