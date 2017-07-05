16th Asian Film Festival of Dallas Announces First Titles, Firsts & Festival Highlights

The Asian Film Festival of Dallas (AFFD) celebrates its 16th year with sponsor Well Go USA Entertainment, from July 13 through July 20, 2017.

Since its creation in 2002, the annual film festival has become the South’s largest showcase of Asian and Asian-American cinema. Over the past 16 years, the festival has provided opportunities for nearly 600 Asian and Asian-American filmmakers and documentarians to share their vision, often providing the only venue for their films to be shown in Dallas.

This year’s festival boasts its first women’s showcase of Asian directed and produced films by women, courtesy of the Dallas Women’s Foundation’s Orchid Giving Circle. July 16th will be dedicated to the womens’ films.

This year also features more films than any other year. There will be 70 films screened throughout the week this year.

AFFD organizers are excited about the 10 expected filmmakers in attendance this year and the first titles:

Duckweed

Southwest Premiere

Genre: Comedy

Released: 2017

Country: China

Language: Mandarin

Director: Han Han

In the near-death after an accident, a sports car driver time-travelled back to the 1990s to meet his severe father and never-seen mother in a small Chinese town.

Soul on a String

Southwest Premiere

Genre: Drama

Released: 2016

Country: China

Language: Tibetan

Director: Yang Zhang

After discovering a sacred stone in the mouth of a deer he just killed, Taibei, a young lonesome Tibetan cowboy, embarks on a long and difficult mission: to bring it back to the holy mountain of Buddha’s handprint. His journey turns sour as an obstinate woman, Joan, and a psychic yet dumb elf, Pu, soon decide to join him. Not to mention the two violent brothers on his tale, who are on a revenge quest.

A Single Rider

Genre: Drama

Released: 201

Country: S. Korea

Language: Korean

Director: Lee Joo-Young

A man who has lost everything in his life travels to Australia in search of his family.

My Love Sinema

North American Premiere

Genre: Drama

Released: 2016

Country: Singapore

Language: Mandarin

Director: Ai Leng Tan

Inspired by the Italian Classic “Cinema Paradiso”, an aspiring filmmaker discovers the touching life story of a cinema projectionist and his unending love for a teacher. Recipient of the 2011 Taiwan Golden Horse Film Project Promotion Post-Production Award, 2012 ACE-HK Asia Film Financing Co-Production Lab participant and recipient of the 2012 Media Development Authority of Singapore New Talent Feature Grant, MY LOVE SINEMA is a touching, nostalgic love story filled with inspiration, courage, passion, resilience and heart. Set in 1950s Singapore, we relive the charming lifestyle of that era, and follow one man’s never-ending pursuit of his passion in both cinema and love, sharing a fate that crosses generations.

Psycho Raman 2.0

North American Premiere

Genre: Thriller

Released: 2016

Country: India

Language: Hindi

Director: Anurag Kashyap

Set in present day Mumbai the story follows the life of a serial killer Ramanna who is inspired by an infamous serial killer from the 1960s, Raman Raghav. His strange obsession with Raghavan, a young cop keeps growing as he closely follows him without his knowledge and often creates situations where both of them come face to face.

The 16th Asian Film Festival of Dallas

When

Thursday, July 13 — Thursday, July 20

Where

5321 E Mockingbird Ln, Dallas, TX 75206 (Angelika Film Center Dallas in Mockingbird Station)

Parties and events

VIP Reception: Thursday, July 6, 7 pm to 9 pm. Invitation-only

Opening Night Party: Thursday, July 13, 9 pm to 11 pm at space below Angelika Film Center

Women’s Showcase Reception: Sunday, July 16, 5:30 pm to 7 pm at Angelika Film Center’s Cafe

Closing Night Party: Thursday, July 20, 9 pm to 11 pm. Check website and social media.

Passes and tickets for the film festival are on sale now at www.asianfilmdallas.com.

More titles and full schedule of events and details will follow in the next week. Visit www.asianfilmdallas.com