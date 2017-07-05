The 5 Exciting New Luxury Hotels Coming to Frisco

To accommodate the burgeoning growth of North Texas—particularly thanks to the corporations moving in, such as Toyota and State Farm—these five new luxury hotels will be taking root in Frisco’s $5 Billion Mile by 2019.

Omni Frisco Hotel

The Omni—Frisco’s first luxury hotel—will be opening this summer with 300 rooms and 24,000 square feet of meeting space. The hotel is situated adjacent to the Ford Center. Amenities include a ballroom and a rooftop pool that overlooks a plaza, complete with a deck and bar.

Hotel Indigo

The Hotel Indigo will open its second North Texas location in Frisco this year with 110 rooms, including an outdoor pool and a Blacklands Bar & Grill. It will be located across street from the Frisco Convention Center and Dr Pepper Ballpark.

Hotel Zaza

The Hotel Zaza will open in 2019 with 176 rooms and 10,000 square feet of meeting space. The Zaza will feature a 1,000 sqaure foot ZaSpa and fitness center, a pool with a bar and individual cabanas. The hotel will be situated on the main street of the Wade Park village, ensuring access to Whole Foods, iPic and a variety of other dining and retail.

Hyatt Regency Stonebriar

The Hyatt will open in 2019 with 295 rooms and 50,000 square feet of meeting space, including a grand ballroom and a junior ballroom. The Hyatt will be sandwiched between Dillard’s and Nordstrom’s, with the Stonebriar Centre mall connected to the hotel’s ground floor. It will also feature an on-site city library.

The Langham, Frisco

The Langham is slated to open in 2019 with 250 rooms and 25,000 square feet of meeting space. It will be situated in Wade Park. Amenities include a rooftop pool deck, full-service bar, courtyard events lawn and Chuan Spa. It is planned to be 35 stories tall, and will possibly be the tallest building in Frisco upon completion.