Beat the Heat at These DARTable Museums in Dallas

Looking for a DARTable adventure that’s also an escape from the heat? Visit a museum!

In the Dallas Arts District, near Pearl/Arts District Station and St. Paul Station, there is the Dallas Museum of Art, Nasher Sculpture Center and the Crow Collection of Asian Art.

Near West End Station, you will find the Perot Museum of Nature and Science, Dallas Holocaust Museum and the JFK Sixth Floor Museum at Dealey Plaza.

But there also are museums beyond Downtown Dallas that offer a unique experience:

African American Museum of Dallas . The only one of its kind in the Southwest region, this museum seeks to understand American history through the lens of the African American experience. Visitors will find a rich display of African American artistic, cultural and historical materials. It has one of the largest African American folk art collections in the U.S. Take the Green Line to Fair Park Station.

Discover more DARTable adventures at DART.org/DARTable.

If you haven’t already, be sure and download the free GoPass® app, available in the App Store and the Google Play store. On GoPass, you can buy and store your tickets on your phone, access travel tools and rider alerts, and look up events and offers. Learn more at DART.org/GoPass.