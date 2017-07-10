SNEAK PEAK: THE RENAISSANCE DALLAS HOTEL AT PLANO LEGACY WEST

One visit to the Renaissance Dallas at Plano Legacy West Hotel will take you to another time and world. Opening on Monday, the Renaissance Dallas will introduce its unique brand of hospitality to the Legacy West Campus with cross-cultural splendor.

The hotel is owned by the Moon family—this is the first hotel in their portfolio, of which Daniel Moon is the developer. The Austrian crystal chandalier in the reception area is designed to resemble a half moon in their honor. Yet the artistic interpretation also lends itself to a Texas hail storm. Eastern culture and vision truly converges with Western here—and we’ve only just checked in.

The theme of “East meets West” pervades the decor and culture at the hotel. For istance, in the lobby bar, Whiskey Moon, about 150 North Texan ranchers’ branding irons hang from the ceiling and shine down over a Japanese dragon-inspired carpet. Above the stairway on the ground floor hang resin steer heads, resembling origami.

Even the elevators are designed to make you feel like you’re riding inside of an origami lantern.

There’s a band of glass on both the east and west sides of the building, catching both the sunrise and sunset. The huge windows in the lobby and second floor also let natural light pour in, and provide breathtaking views from any and every angle of the hotel. That goes for the room views, as well.

The rooms both accommadate “cowboy and samurai,” as playfully noted by the pillows. A happy cat sculpture welcomes visitors to a minimal yet elegant haven of serenity, overlooking Legacy West in a flawless view all around.

The bathrooms all have chromatherapy lighting options, and some of the bathrooms also accomodate the Asian custom of rinsing in a wetroom shower before settling into a bath.

The curated gallery art collection is a hallmark of the Renaissance Hotel design and interiors. There is deep meaning for literally every piece chosen for display at the hotel.

From the repurposed floppy disks made into wall art portraits, to the numerous chandaliers and lanterns that illuminate the hotel at night, to a ming dynatsy horse mural which transforms into a Texas horse as you walk by. The art is all handmade and handpicked locally.

The meeting spaces are named Tokyo, Shanghai, Seoul, Singapore and more as such.

There’s even a quirky “007” meeting room, described as the “paparazzi escape room” and a nod to the Moon family’s love of all things James Bond, and to the one Bond film featuring a Toyota vehicle: “You only Live Twice,” with a 1966 Toyota 2000GT. The room will be tricked out in James Bond memrobilia soon.

There are stories everywhere in the Renaissance Dallas Hotel, dubbed the “anchor of Legacy West.” The hotel officially opens in a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday morning. The hotel is taking online reservations now here.

The Renaissance Dallas at Plano Legacy West Hotel

Listed Features

15 floors, 288 rooms, 16 suites, 19 meeting rooms

30,000 square feet of ballroom and event space

On-site parking and valet parking

Club level with lounge

Fitness center

Amenity deck with heated pool

Outdoor bar and grill

Outdoor event space

Cabanas for hourly rental

Food and Beverage

Texas Tea House. Tea and coffee and retail. Reclaimed Raku pottery hanging as decor.

 Amenity Deck Bar and Grill.

Asian-fusion three-meals daily restaurant–Oma; offering Texas favorites with an Asian twist. Designed to emulate an Asian street market.

In-Room dining service

Local Attractions

Nebraska Furniture Mart

Hawaiian Falls The Colony

Six Flags Over Texas

Texas Rangers’ Globe Life Park

Dallas Cowboys World Headquarters at The Star in Frisco

Nearby Activities