This Side UP! Family’s 6th Annual Lucky Duck Race and Community Splashfest

Come cheer on your ducks and enjoy a FREE Family Splash Fest with prizes, food, swimming, games and more! Bring your own picnic dinner or enjoy $1 snow-cones, popcorn, snacks, and/or drinks! Swim, slide AND enjoy FUN activities for kids of all ages!

We’ll launch them into the pool and the one who crosses the finish line first WINS a $1000 MasterCard®/Visa® gift card! Second place duck WINS a $500 Great Wolf Lodge Gift Card sponsored by Revolution Chiropractic!

Top 20 ducks WIN A PRIZE!

Plus… The Merfriends AND The Incredible Bubble Lady Show!

All proceeds go to This Side UP! Family’s wellness programs and moving families from surviving to thriving!

This Side UP! Family’s 6th Annual Duck Race & Community Splashfest

Where:

Tom Muehlenbeck Recreation Center

5801 W. Parker Rd.

Plano, Texas 75093

When:

Saturday, 7/22/2017 – 6:45-9:00pm

*DUCK RACE AT 8pm!