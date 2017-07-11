Mesero: Now Open at Legacy West, Plano

Mesero is a unique kind of Tex-Mex, the kind that deserves ties and diamonds in the evening (if the Tiffany-esque blue booths outside are any indication). And yet for lunch, Mesero’s is still an upscale experience without stuffiness. Every table is like each waiter’s own little restaurant; they care for every detail of your experience without hovering. After all, it’s in the name — “Mesero” means waiter in Spanish.

There’s a genuine warmth and gratitude at Mesero’s that you spent a meal with them–and the food they treat you to is its own cause for celebration.

For starters, the Shrimp Ceviche is a refreshing staple at Mesero. Tiger shrimp marinated in tangy citrus, juicy grape tomatoes and jalapeño-steeped avocado melds green onion and cilantro for a summery delight to start the meal off right.

The Queso Mesero is a more decadent appetizer–thick and creamy queso chihuahua and artichoke, spinach and mild poblano pepper served with crisp tortilla chips. Don’t let the size fool you. It’s a filling dip that’s actually quite well suited for sharing.

The Brisket Los Tacos are a quintessential Tex-Mex main course. The name says it all, of course, but the juicy slow-cooked, oven-roasted brisket on creamy queso chihuahua and topped with tomatillo sauce will speak for itself. It is served with a side of Mesero’s signature slaw and Arroz Rojo rice.

Another tomatillo special for enchilada-lovers is the Verdes Enchiladas plate, which comes with two chicken enchiladas stuffed with queso fresco and red onion, and drenched in tomatillo sauce with a drizzle of crema mexicana (like sour cream, but a bit more rich). It also comes with Arroz Rojo.

Mesero is the fifth installment of restauranteur Mico Rodriguez, and judging from the food, the atmosphere and the quality of service at the Legacy West location, it probably won’t be the last.

MESERO IN LEGACY WEST

Where

7501 Windrose Avenue,

Suite D180

Hours

Sun.-Thurs. 11am-9:30pm

Fri.-Sat. 11am-10:30pm

Contact

972-788-8158