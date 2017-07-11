New Restaurants and Dog Park Coming to The Shacks at Austin Ranch

The Shacks is the newest restaurant and rec scene at Austin Ranch in The Colony.

According to the site’s developer Billingsley Co.:

“The Shacks welcomes those wanting to unwind and get relief from the hustle and bustle of the big city life. Six different retail and restaurant concepts are nestled in the shade of large oak trees along Indian Creek. They all share a large deck patio overlooking an upscale dog park that is open to the public. This is the perfect spot to grab a quick bite for lunch or meet up with friends (both two- and four-legged) after work.”

“There’s something that happens to you when you sit here,” Lucy Billingsley told GuideLive Dallas. “This has to be the anti-sit-down restaurant. It’s the anti-strip-retail place.” Lucy is co-owner of the developing group which also developed Austin Ranch where The Shacks are located. The one-acre dog park will be a haven for both puppies and their parents, who can grab sometime to eat and drink while their fur-baby plays. Separate sections for little pups and big pups will be available. The dog park offers membership for $15 a month or $125 a year. Customers who make a food purchase get a free single-day pass.

According to Billingsley, The Shacks was inspired by food trucks. “Everybody loves food trucks, right? But they don’t love the food,” she told GuideLive. She wants the development to feel like food trucks but have greater speed, convenience and higher quality food.

The Restaurants Ten, a ramen shop from West Dallas opened back in April. It comes from chef Teiichi Sakurai of the prestigious Tei-An restaurant in Dallas. Sakurai was also a semifinalist for a James Beard award. Fans of OMG Tacos will have another location to satisfy their street taco cravings. This place comes from the same owners of Sweet Daze in Richardson. The taco shop will be open until 3 a.m. seven days a week. Drinks and light bites will be available at Beachcomber Cafe, which opens in August. The cafe comes from owners of Sandbar Cantina and Grill in Deep Ellum, made popular by their sand volleyball courts. Two places will come from Frank Carabetta and Celia Lopez of Pier 247 (located in the Bishop Arts District in Dallas) and 303 Bar and Grill (in Oak Cliff). Dirty Burger Bar will feature six extremely messy and delicious burgers. Next door will be the Tackle Box, serving fish tacos, po’ boy sandwiches and daiquiris. Both are expected to open this month! As of now, the other two restaurants are a mystery, so stay tuned.

The Shacks are located at Windhaven Parkway and Plano Parkway in The Colony. The development is part of Austin Ranch located near the Dallas North Tollway and S.H. 121.