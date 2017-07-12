The Dish: Fettucine at Sixty Vines

Sixty Vines was without a doubt one of the best things to come about in 2016. With the spirit of a Californian vineyard, Sixty Vines is THE place for pricey wine and cheese plates, fancy brunch and wine poured and served at its best thanks to a state-of-the-art free-flow tap system. Typical of any FrontBurner concept, it’s classic and unique with touches like the glorious wall of taps and the greenhouse. But even in a menu glowing with bright spots and must-eats—here’s looking at you, Wood-fired Cauliflower—one dish has stuck with me even months later: Fettuccine.

I rarely order pasta out. But this one breaks all my rules. A neat pile of fettuccine, tangled with butternut squash and seasoned with sage butter and pea tendrils, is topped simply with a fried duck egg and duck cracklin’s. This pasta has a stunning presentation and lives up to its own hype. Herby, sweet, savory, creamy, light, indulgent, delicious, perfect, food-of-the-gods, eggy, crackin’y, rich—I’m running out of adjectives. But needless to say, it’s irresistible each and every time. One of my out-of-town friends perhaps said it best when we visited Sixty Vines specifically for this dish. On her first bite, she paused for a long, long time and said, “I’m feeling so many things right now.”

Sixty Vines

Hours:

Monday – Thursday | 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Friday | 11 a.m. – 12 a.m.

Saturday | 9 a.m. – 12 a.m.

Sunday | 9 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Where: 3701 Dallas Pkwy., Plano

More: sixtyvines.com

Read our full review of Sixty Vines: Sharing with the Angels

The Dish: dishes and drinks in Collin County you’ve got to try.