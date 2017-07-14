Brisket Grilled Cheese and Burgers added to the menu at Kenny’s Burger Joint

Kenny Bowers is known for doing some of the best burgers in Texas, but he is celebrated for so much more! The iconic restaurateur has shared successes in steaks, Italian, pizza and Texas barbecue as well. And it’s that diversity that has made its way into the new menu items featured at both Kenny’s Burger Joint locations—Plano and Frisco.

New this week, Kenny’s Burger Joint is offering two menu items showcasing the tasty brisket served at Kenny’s Smoke House.

The Kenny’s Smoke House BBQ Burger features the juicy half-pound patty for which the Burger Joints are known topped with barbecued brisket, cheddar cheese, barbeque sauce and jalapeños.

The Smoked Brisket Grilled Cheese starts with Empire Bakery’s sourdough bread topped with brisket, cheddar, pepper jack and white American cheeses. (See photo top.)

Additionally, the restaurants have added a tasty Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich showcasing a tender breaded chicken breast kissed with chipotle ranch.

Kenny’s Burger Joint is the creation of chef Kenny Bowers and restaurateur Bob Stegall. The restaurant features world-class burgers, sandwiches, salads and sides in a comfortable, engaging atmosphere. Guests can enjoy a full bar, a menu featuring the finest ingredients in simple, delicious preparation in a relaxed, full-service environment.

Kenny’s Burger Joint—Frisco

1377 Legacy Dr.

Frisco, TX 75034

214-618-8001

Kenny’s Burger Joint—Plano

5809 Preston Road

Suite 588

Plano, TX 75093

972-378-0999

www.kennysburgerjoint.com

Sun – Thurs – 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Fri – Sat – 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.