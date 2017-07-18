Shops at Willow Bend, Plano Adding Equinox Fitness Club in 2018

The Shops at Willow Bend in Plano will soon welcome leading luxury fitness club Equinox in fall 2018. It will be located in the mall next to Crate & Barrel, Restoration Hardware, and Neiman Marcus.

The 35,000-square-foot club will offer a comprehensive selection of luxury programs, services and products, including strength and cardio training, innovative group fitness classes, personal training, spa services and products, apparel and food and juice bars. Equinox will also include a spacious outdoor roof deck for programming and special events.

“Equinox is a natural addition to Willow Bend’s expanding mix of lifestyle, retail, restaurant, office and entertainment options,” said Barry Smith, general manager of The Shops at Willow Bend.

Founded in 1991 as a single fitness club on the Upper West Side of Manhattan, Equinox has grown to an international community of 89 full-service clubs in the United States, United Kingdom and Canada.

Earlier this year, The Shops at Willow Bend also announced the addition of a seven-story, 200,000-square-foot Class A office tower; new restaurants including Knife, Mexican Bar Company, and Terra Mediterranean; and the opening of Crayola Experience, a 60,000-square-foot children’s entertainment venue. In addition, the North Texas Performing Arts (NTPA) is opening Plano Children’s Theatre at the Willow Bend Center for the Arts this summer.

All of these initiatives are part of The Shops at Willow Bend’s first major renovation and expansion in its 16-year history, a $125 million undertaking.

Along with its recent announcements, mall renovation highlights include a welcoming new main entrance facing the Dallas North Tollway and a full interior remodel that reflects a more contemporary aesthetic.

The Shops at Willow Bend’s two levels feature more than 125 stores and restaurants. Stores include Neiman Marcus, Dillard’s, Macy’s, Ann Taylor, Banana Republic, LUSH, Crate&Barrel, Apple, Forever 21, Vineyard Vines, H&M, Bose, Anthropologie, J.Crew, and Bailey Banks & Biddle.

Where: 6121 W. Park Blvd in Plano, Texas

Hours: Monday – Saturday: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., Sunday: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m. Restaurants and department store hours may vary.

More info: Visit ShopWillowBend.com