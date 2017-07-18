Warby Parker Legacy West announces an opening date–and it’s soon.

We’ve been waiting on pins and needles for Warby Parker to open at Legacy West and they’re finally announced an opening date. Warby Parker Legacy West will open on Saturday, July 22. It’s a good time to be nearsighted in Texas, y’all.

Warby Parker, everyone’s favorite online eyewear shop has been adding a limited number of brick-and-mortar showrooms. There are two stores in Dallas and two in Austin. The fifth Texas store will be on Plano’s busiest street alongside a variety of new retailers and restaurants. The founders of Warby Parker are excited to join the neighborhood and are also looking at stores in Fort Worth and Houston.

They’ve released a first look at the beautiful new Plano store, outfitted with gorgeous terrazzo-tiled flooring and marble-topped tables. The cozy, colorful book displays lend the whole store the ambiance of a sleek library, perfect for leisurely, pleasurable browsing.

But the back wall dominates. Austin-based artists, designer and writer Bryan Keplesky has contributed this stunning original artwork for the store, an awesome tribute to Texas’ regional flora and fauna, all in nostalgic blue, along with the Big Dipper, a hot air balloon, a book of cowboy poetry. It’s what Warby Parker spokespeople call “a beautiful, field-guide-inspired mural.”

Of course, we’re really going to be there for the full Warby Parker collection of eyeglasses and sunglasses displayed on oak shelving, including their latest summer releases—frames that mix acetate and polished metal for “incomparable midcentury cool.”

Saturday July 22 is the perfect time to check out the swanky new store. To celebrate opening weekend, try out their exclusive, location-specific Snapchat filter (and model a few pairs of new glasses while you’re at it).

Warby Parker Legacy West

Hours:

Monday-Saturday | 11 a.m.–7 p.m.

Sunday | 11 a.m.– 6 p.m.

Where: 7701 Windrose Ave., Plano, Texas

More: warbyparker.com