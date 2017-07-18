5 to 9 at the newly opened Whiskey Moon at Legacy West

Whiskey Moon is not your average hotel bar. First and foremost, it’s a whiskey bar, a whiskey bar that just happens to be in the newly opened Renaissance Dallas at Plano Legacy West hotel.

According to the Renaissance culture, “business is conceived over cocktails,” and as a fan of cocktails and someone who also, occasionally, does business, I recently made my merry way over to Whiskey Moon for an early evening “work session”.

The Renaissance also believes that while the “9 to 5” is important, “5 to 9” is more so. “Who am I to argue?” I think as I start my evening with a Pecan Old Fashioned ($12). Made with Suntory Whiskey and house-made pecan bitters, it’s smooth and the perfect “East meets West” fusion: Japanese whiskey and Texas pecan.

“West of Zen” is the theme for the entire hotel. At Whiskey Moon a digital art installation oscillates between origami-esque brightly colored patterns and galloping white horses while 150 custom branding irons hang from the ceiling directly above the bar.

Behind the bar is an impressive collection of whiskey—bourbons and Japanese Whisky. “I plan to have the largest collection of whiskey possible” Jesse Haik, Senior Beverage & Food Operations Manager, tells me as he brings over my second cocktail of the evening, the Birds Nest ($12). An ice cube sphere is encircled by fennel in the perfect blend of rye whiskey and Pechaud’s. After just one sip I feel infinitely enlightened.

Next, it’s time for a bite to eat. The bar menu is limited—but in the most delicious way—to a small selection of Japanese buns, or rather, Japanese-style tacos.

We order Pork Belly ($9), Avocado Tempura ($8) and Hot Smoked Salmon & Tuna ($12). The Pork Belly is melt-in-your-mouth good topped with black bean mole and scallion vinegar and the Salmon & Tuna has a tantalizing kick thanks to a candied jalapeño crema. Surprisingly, the Avocado Tempura steals the show. Crispy, smooth, creamy and just a little spicy—it’s a little bite of heaven.

Before the evening’s through, I’ve also tasted the Maccha Collins ($11), made with Green Tea Gin, and the Hibiscus & Rye ($12). I couldn’t choose a favorite. And yes, I did get an uber home.