DFW Restaurant Week Will Hit Collin County in August

Calling all Collin County foodies! The 20th Anniversary DFW Restaurant Week presented by Your Metroplex Cadillac Dealers is coming up soon!

A major charitable fundraiser, DFW Restaurant Week supports both the North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) in the Dallas area and Lena Pope in Tarrant County. Through the years, the campaign has donated nearly $7.5 million to charity. While the main Restaurant Week is Aug. 7-13, most restaurants are extending through Aug. 20 or Aug. 26.

The restaurants that participate in this annual event span from Dallas to Flower Mound to right here in Collin County. They will offer fixed prices of $20 for certain two-course lunches and $39-49 for certain three-course dinners. Better yet, 20 percent of the meal proceeds will go to one of the charity partners, NTFB or Lena Pope.

Calloway’s Nursery is the new partner for the 20th Anniversary DFW Restaurant Week Fourth Course Certificates. Spend $25 at any local Calloway’s Nursery and request a certificate for a FREE additional dinner course at participating restaurants!

The series of events for Restaurant Week is planned so:

DFW Restaurant Week Food & Wine Night kick-off event – Thursday, Aug. 3 at One Arts Plaza

kick-off event – Thursday, Aug. 3 at One Arts Plaza Preview Weekend – Aug. 4-6 – Advance “Preview” dining at select restaurants

– Aug. 4-6 – Advance “Preview” dining at select restaurants DFW Restaurant Week – Aug. 7-26 – 20 Days of Restaurant Week

Below is a list of the Collin County restaurants (in Plano or Frisco) that are participating in DFW Restaurant Week. For a full list of participants in the DFW area, or to make reservations online, click here.

Reservations are required.

DFW RESTAURANT WEEK

Week 1 (Aug 7 – 13)

Nicola’s Ristorante Italiano – (972) 608-4455

Week 2 (Aug 7 – 20)

Del Frisco’s Grille – (469) 661-8012

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar – (972) 543-2141 – Calloway Fourth Course participant

One2One Restaurant & Bar – (214) 618-2221

Seasons 52 Plano – (972) 312-8852

Week 3 (Aug 7 – 28)

Bonnie Ruth’s Neighborhood Bistro – (214) 705-7775

The Capital Grille – (972) 398-2221

Eclair Bistro – (214) 701-4409 – Calloway Fourth Course participant

Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille Frisco – (214) 494-4645

Randy’s Steakhouse – (972) 335-3066 – Calloway Fourth Course participant

Roy’s Restaurant – (972) 473-6263

Silver Fox Steakhouse – (214) 618-5220 – Calloway Fourth Course participant

Steve Fields Steak & Lobster Lounge – (972) 596-7100 – Calloway Fourth Course participant

Sugarbacon Proper Kitchen – (469) 952-5150

Tavolo Italia – (214) 472-2714 – Calloway Fourth Course participant