EVENT: Arts & Business pARTnerships, Why Businesses Support the Arts

Learn why Businesses support the Arts! Your BCA membership gives you entry to this exclusive reception and discussion on the relationship between businesses and the arts, their compliments and trending topics on both local and national levels. HEAR straight from Jordan Shue with Americans for the Arts both how and why these partnerships are fundamental to your business, organization and community. Moderated by Katherine Wagner, CEO, Busines Council for the Arts

Guest Speakers:

Jordan Shue, Private Sector Initiatives Program Manager; Elena Bonifay, Finance Manager, The Dallas Weekly; and Kevin Hurst, Director of Charitable Giving, Neiman Marcus

Presented by Business Council for the Arts (BCA), which creates strong business/arts partnerships that build world-class communities where people want to live, work and grow.

Event Details

Cost: Free

When: July 20, 2017, 6:00 p.m – 8:00 p.m.

Where: The Charles W. Eisemann Center for Performing Arts and Corporate Presentations, 2351 Performance Drive, Richardson, TX 75082

*Parking is located in the North Event Garage. Parking Passes will be provided at BCA check-in.