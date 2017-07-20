Best Brunches in McKinney

W

Snug on the Square

ho doesn’t love a good brunch with a best friend once in a while? Staples such as mimosas and unique new favorites like Crab Fried Rice are just around every corner right in McKinney — including these top favorite brunching spots.

The quintessential cozy coffee shop, Snug offers exotic drinks from the Snickerdoo (espresso, caramel, Ghiradelli chocolate, toasted almond and milk; topped with whipped cream, Snickers and caramel drizzle) to the Spiced Chai Latte. The breakfast menu is varied with sandwiches, waffles, and the “World’s Best Oatmeal” (particularly the Peach Blackberry Crunch). Not to mention the made-to-order omelettes, which are huge and cheesy… in the best possible way, of course.

Hours:

Mon-Fri: 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

Sat: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Sun: 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

Where: 109 N Kentucky St McKinney, TX 75069

More: (snugonthesquare.com or 972-548-7684)

Harry’s at the Harbor

Harry’s at the Harbor is tucked away in Adriatica Village in McKinney an d overlooks a lovely lake, keeping true to the restaurant’s name. Though it’s touted as an upscale sports bar, Harry’s offers a lovely patio Sunday brunch option that the whole family can enjoy. The Blues Famous Rusty Nuts is a favorite, a combination of potato, bacon, diced jalapeno, diced onions and pepper jack cheese, rolled in seasoned breadcrumbs and fried till golden brown, served with homemade ranch dressing on the side. Throw in a Blood Orange Mimosa (pictured left) to top off a near-perfect brunch experience.

Brunch Hours:



Sun: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Where: 6601 Mediterranean Dr. McKinney, Texas 75070

More: (harrysattheharbor.com/214-592-0240)

Starwood Cafe

Also located in the Adriatic Village, this cafe is a widespread favorite for breakfast. While the Starwood Cafe does not serve alcohol, the food more than makes up for that. Breakfast hits that Starwood features include the aptly-named Whole Hog Skillet — two thick slices of applewood bacon, eggs scrambled to perfection, full-flavored sausage and smoked ham — and the Two by Four, a dish of classic simplicity with eggs over easy, crispy bacon and uniquely caramelized sausage patties.

Brunch Hours:

7 a.m.-3 p.m. all week

Where: 470 Adriatic Pkwy, McKinney, TX 75070

More: (starwoodcafe.com/214-973-5663)

The Donut Kitchen

Nothing beats a donut, whether you’re 7 or 70. The Donut Kitchen offers cake donuts (more dense and flavorful than your regular donut) in a colorful array of flavors: Italian Wedding Cake, Cookies and Cream, Blueberry Cream Cheese, Red Velvet and more. They have a breakfast menu that includes kolaches and frittata, and they also serve alcohol.

Brunch Hours

6:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. all week

Where: 7250 Virginia Pkwy, Ste 140, McKinney, TX 75071

More: (thedonutkitchen.com/(214-592-0088)

Spoons Cafe

Spoons is a Downtown McKinney staple. It is family-friendly with indoor or patio seating options. The Breakfast Sandwich is a favorite, made with two fried eggs, melted cheddar cheese, Black Forest ham, sliced tomatoes, and lettuce on toasted sourdough. The waffles, pancakes and even Spoons Eggs Benedict are all the rage there as well. And the best part? Breakfast is served at Spoons all day.

Hours:

Sun-Wed: 7:30 a.m.-8 p.m.

Thurs-Sat: 7:30 a.m.-9 p.m.

Where: 100 E Louisiana St, McKinney, TX 75069

More: (spoonscafe.com/(972-548-6900)

Rye. Craft Food and Drink

The Spring/Summer 2017 brunch menu at Rye Craft is as cool and fun as the trendy atmosphere of the restaurant. The Baby Arugula & Heirloom Tomato Salad is a delightful choice, with marinated gigante beans, aged balsamic, sheep’s milk feta cheese, pickled shallot and shaved serrano ham. And then there’s the Bacon-Nutella Shortstack… need we say more? Popular drinks here include the Giggle Water, Garden Elixir and El Matador.

Sunday Brunch Hours:

Sun: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Where: 11 W. Virginia Pkwy. McKinney, TX 75069

More: (ryemckinney.com/214-491-1715)

Rick’s Chophouse

For a classier brunch option, Rick’s offers a Sunday brunch extravaganza. $25 per person ($13 for children 12 and under) gets a mimosa or champagne, along with as much food as you want. The menu changes weekly, from carving station to desserts. The ambience of old-time charm and soft classical music make Sunday brunch here a classic experience for the whole family.

Brunch Hours:

Sun: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Where: 107 N Kentucky St, The Grand Hotel, McKinney, TX 75069

More: (rickschophouse.com/214-726-9251)

Sugarbacon Proper Kitchen

Typically known for its lunch and dinner in Old Town McKinney, Sugarbacon also has a surprisingly festive Sunday Brunch menu. Appetizers include Housemade Tator Tots, Roasted Red Pepper Hummus or a serving of the restaurant’s namesake dish, Sugarbacon: smoke pork belly with ancho BBQ. Main courses to try are the light but delightful Egg White Fritatta — with fontina cheese, mushrooms, tomato, avacado and arugula — or the Crab Fried Rice, complete with sprouts, veggies, chili and a sunny side up egg sure to fill you up.

Brunch Hours:

Sun: 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Where: 216 W Virginia St, Ste 100, Mckinney, TX 75069

More: (sugarbacon.com/(469-952-5150)