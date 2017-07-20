Snuffer’s legendary burgers are coming back to Plano!

In just a matter of days, Snuffer’s Restaurant & Bar will reintroduce its legendary burgers, famous Cheddar Fries and great drinks to the city of Plano.

On Monday, July 31, the new location at 4901 West Park Blvd., just east of Preston Rd. in Plano, will kick off the grand opening festivities at 10 a.m. with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony – and 6 lb. burger-cutting! – hosted by the Plano Chamber of Commerce. Mayor Pro Tem Rick Grady and other local dignitaries will also be in attendance.

To add to the excitement, Snuffer’s will present a donation check to the Boys and Girls Club of Collin County from fundraisers conducted during its pre-opening training events.

“We can’t wait to rejoin the Plano community, where Snuffer’s was so popular for so many years,” said Steve Chambers, Senior Director of Operations for Dallas-based Firebird Restaurant Group, LLC. “All of us are excited to officially open our doors on Monday and to partner with the Boys and Girls Club during our pre-opening fundraisers.”

Prior to Firebird Restaurant Group’s acquisition of the Snuffer’s brand, the lease on the original Plano location expired.

“We’ve been searching for the perfect site in Plano ever since, and we finally found one in the same shopping center as before!” said Chambers.

The iconic Snuffer’s Restaurant & Bar brand has been a Dallas institution since 1978, serving its signature menu of legendary Burgers and famous Cheddar Fries. D Magazine recently recognized Snuffer’s as the 2016 Reader’s Choice “Best Burger” Winner in its annual Best of Big D awards competition. Once the newest location opens, Snuffer’s will have 12 restaurants throughout North Texas.

SNUFFER’S RESTAURANT & BAR – OPENING ON JULY 31

Where:

4901 West Park Blvd., Plano, TX

Hours:

Sun. through Thurs., 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

Fri. through Sat., 11 a.m.-11 p.m.

For more info/locations, visit snuffers.com.