Jonathan Goldsmith, aka The Most Interesting Man in the World, is Coming to Mexican Sugar

That’s right, THE Most Interesting Many in the World made famous from Dos Equis beer commercials is coming to Mexican Sugar at The Shops at Legacy on July 29th from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

According to the event page:

“He told you he didn’t always drink beer, so come try out what he actually prefers…Astral Tequila. We are excited to announce that Jonathan Goldsmith will be at Mexican Sugar…so stop by to meet and get your picture taken with him! If you are lucky, this interesting man could even hand deliver your cocktail right to your table!”

To celebrate Astral Tequila joining Mexican Sugar’s extensive tequila library, they will be offering it for $12 as a sipper or $14 in your favorite margarita all of next week.

Astral Tequila is a truly handcrafted tequila made in Jalisco, Mexico. Astral was named the highest rated tequila in the world, earning a Double Gold medal from the World Spirits Competition. Astral has the highest rating from the NY Times and was named one of the Top 10 Blancos in the World by Food & Wine.

Don’t miss out on this most interesting event and tequila!