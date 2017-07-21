Raising Cane’s Opening at The Star in Frisco

Raising Cane’s is proud to be the Official Chicken of Frisco.

Raising Cane’s, the popular Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – will open its fourth Frisco location on Tuesday, July 25, at 3675 Gaylord Pkwy., Ste. 1100, at The Star in Frisco, Texas. The 3,100-square-foot dine-in only restaurant features a spacious 20-person outdoor patio and newly designed interior.

Grand opening festivities begin at 9:30 a.m. with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Frisco Chamber of Commerce, Dallas Cowboys representatives and other local dignitaries.

First-time visitors will be welcomed by traditional cheers and high-energy chants to launch the location in unique Cane’s fashion, compliments of its 40 newly hired Cane’s crewmembers.

Doors open to the public at 10 a.m., and the world famous Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders will join in the celebration from 10-11:30 a.m. Morning show host Shan from sports radio station 105.3 The Fan will also be onsite with fun giveaways between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

In celebration of this very special grand opening, the new restaurant will feature hourly giveaways throughout opening day in lieu of its traditional “First 20 Customers” promotion. (So there’s no need for Caniacs to camp out overnight!)

In addition, the first 100 paying, dine-in customers ages 13 and older will receive a free limited-edition Cane’s and Cowboys branded T-shirt.Along with the shirt, they will receive a voucher for a free Box Combo – containing four fresh, never ever frozen chicken fingers, Texas toast, secret recipe Cane’s sauce, coleslaw, crinkle-cut fries and a drink – that may be redeemed on a subsequent visit.

“Placing one of our restaurants at The Star, the World Headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys, is a huge deal for everyone here at Raising Cane’s,” said General Manager Chris Griggs. “My team and I are proud to be a part of this monumental development. We can’t wait to start sharing our ONE LOVE® with the Cowboys organization and fans here at The Star.”

Eric Sudol, Vice President of Corporate Partnerships for the Dallas Cowboys said, “This is an exciting time; in addition to the opening of this new restaurant, Raising Cane’s is also one of our valued corporate partners. It only makes sense that one of our partners would be the first to open their doors to the retail space at The Star. The Dallas Cowboys and Raising Cane’s share many core values of providing high-quality service and fun-filled family experiences. We look forward to continue serving our fans and customers together at this new location right outside of Ford Center at The Star.”

Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 and named for his yellow Labrador, Raising Cane’s recently earned the distinction of being among the Top 5 quick service restaurant chains in the nation for 2016, according to the authoritative Sandelman & Associates Quick-Track study, based on food quality, customer service, cleanliness and other important factors.

Along with its focus on chicken fingers, Raising Cane’s is renowned for its commitment to active involvement in its local communities. On July 19, Griggs and his fellow crewmembers volunteered their time with Frisco Family Services, helping stock and organize donations.

“We were honored to pitch in at Frisco Family Services for our pre-opening service project,” said Griggs. “They work hard to improve the lives of people in our community who are facing hunger, homelessness and other urgent needs. We’re also looking forward to welcoming the families of Frisco on game nights here at The Star for many years to come.”

Frisco’s newest Raising Cane’s will be open every day from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. It will be the 41st Raising Cane’s in the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex, 114th in the Lone Star State and the 328th system-wide.