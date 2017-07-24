Dallas’ First Argentinian Steakhouse: Corrientes 348

Corrientes 348 is Dallas’ very first Argentinian steakhouse. With locations in Sao Paulo and Rio de Janerio, this is their first restaurant in the United States. Don’t mistake it for the multitude of Brazilian steakhouses in the area because it’s much more unique.

Dishes are served family-style with a menu consisting of traditional Argentinian steakhouse items made from scratch. Portions are large and make the prices well worth it. Friendly and very attentive staff will even dish up servings so your table won’t be cluttered with plates.

As a starter I ordered the Empanadas 348, filled with beef, egg, green olive and fresh herbs, and the Tabla de Embutidos, a charcuterie board with prosciutto, salami, three different cheeses, figs and grapes. Fresh and hot from the oven, the empanadas flaky crust and delicious ground beef hit the spot.

But the charcuterie board was my favorite, as I am partial to any and all types of cheese boards. The flavors were a winning combination and the amount of food served was impressive! Many charcuterie boards are barely enough for two people, but this board can easily serve six or more.

Make sure to order a glass of wine from their extensive list or a creative cocktail. I had the staff pick me out a sauvignon blanc and it was perfect. If you’re looking for just an appetizer and drinks, their bar, complete with two TVs, was a popular spot all night long.

Fresh vegetable dishes play an important role in their menu, and they help you feel a little less guilty for indulging in so many meat dishes. I ordered: the sauteed broccolini; Pure de Papas, pureed mashed potatoes; and the Papa Parrillero, open-flamed grilled potatoes served with fresh herb butter (okay, maybe not as healthy as some would like, but incredibly delicious).

Now on to the star of the show: meat.

If you’re only going to order one entree make sure it’s the Costillitas de Cerdo, grilled barbecue pork ribs. The pork falls right off the bone, and I’ve been dreaming about the sauce ever since. While the phrase “Argentinian barbecue” would probably make many Texans stare blankly into space, let me tell you, this dish is a major contender in the barbecue world. The grilled pork chop is also a wonderful choice.

If you’re not a pork fan, no worries there is plenty more. I was hesitant when it came to the fish dishes since it is a steakhouse, but the Redfish was cooked to perfection. Buttery, flaky, delicious. Of course, all the steak dishes were excellent. My favorite was the Lomito Light, beef tenderloin with grilled pineapple. The sweetness of the pineapple was a nice counterpart to the tenderloin. I probably could have eaten a whole pineapple grilled that way if they had served it to me.

The Bife Ancho, prime ribeye, was cooked perfectly, medium rare, and the grill is open and located in the center of the restaurant. Patrons can watch their steaks being cook on an impressive grill as sparks fly from the fire.

Finally I ended the night with an Argentinian Coffee (yes there is alcohol in this!), which was the perfect pairing for the chocolate cake and tres leche cake. Whether it’s a date night or a family gathering, add Corrientes 348 to your list of must-try places!

Corrientes 348

Where: 1807 Ross Avenue, Suite 200, Dallas, Texas 75201

Website: www.corrientes348.com

Phone: 214-220-0348

Hours of operation:

Lunch Mon-Fri 11-2:30 p.m.

Dinner Mon-Thu 5-10 p.m.; Fri 5-10:30 p.m.; Sat 4-10:30 p.m.; Sun 1-8 p.m.