Now Open: Omni Frisco Hotel at The Star

The Omni Frisco Hotel is now open and boasts 300 luxurious guestrooms and distinctive hotel amenities, a rooftop pool and exceptional dining and retail. It’s also the official hotel of the Dallas Cowboys. But we might be most excited for that rooftop pool.

“This is a project we’re so happy to finally unveil to our customers as well as the people of Frisco,” said Jim Caldwell, CEO of Omni Hotels & Resorts. “So much thought and effort has gone into the design and execution of this hotel and we are thrilled to have such exceptional partners in the Dallas Cowboys. The Omni Frisco Hotel will truly be a destination for all things luxury in North Texas.”

The legend of the Dallas Cowboys has been subtly incorporated into the interior design by Laura McKoy, creative director and vice president of interior design for Omni Hotels & Resorts. In keeping with the Omni’s reputation for modern elegance and luxury, the hotel features clean lines, layered textures, multifunctional furniture with integrated storage and lighting. Led by General Manager, Jeff Smith, the hotel embraces everything great about Texas.

As for food, Nick Badovinus has partnered with the hotel to debut a new Neighborhood Services location with a flashy, flavorful new brunch menu. We already had a taste of the menu, expertly crafted by Executive Chef Richard Blankenship. Brunch premieres on August 25.

Chef Blankenship will also oversee the rooftop pool bar and grill, the Edge Bar, room-dining, banquets and catering so naturally we’re really excited about that. The Edge Bar, for example, will be seasonal, featuring food and drink options that incorporate the hotel’s seasonal partner, Avocados From Mexico. In addition, the lobby bar will feature select wines curated by master sommelier, Drew Hendricks, paired with a curated selection of cheeses by artisanal cheesemongers from Dallas-based specialty store, Molto Formaggio. The cheese cart will stand as a daily staple – presenting a range of cheese options from France, Italy, California, and of course, Texas. Guests may enjoy gourmet cheese boards perfectly paired with charcuterie, as well as single selections.

In addition to the exquisite food and beverage program, Omni Frisco will offer a unique retail experience with the Charlotte Jones Collection. Named after Dallas Cowboys Executive Vice President & Chief Brand Officer and notable style maven, Charlotte Jones Anderson, the luxury retail outpost will be an essential fashion destination for visitors of the hotel and The Star, which anchors the Dallas Cowboys World Headquarters at Ford Center.

Charlotte Jones Collection will feature an assortment of curated clothing, jewelry, the work of Dallas artists and other gifts, lots of it in Cowboys Blue and Silver.

Additional items for sale in Charlotte Jones Collection include premier women’s and men’s gifts – from exquisite Hublot watches and stunning jewelry pieces from Alexis Bittar to stadium friendly clutches from Edie Parker. Charlotte Jones Collection will also feature exclusively-designed items from notable fashion favorites Kendra Scott, Peter Millar and Paige Denim. The store’s impressive lineup also includes offerings from Equipment, Essie, Jack Black, Sugarfina and Swell, to name a select few.

The Omni Frisco Hotel and its retail and culinary outlets are now open.

