The Bengali Film Festival of Dallas Announces Titles

The second annual Bengali Film Festival of Dallas (BFFD) has announced its complete film and event lineup. A full list of the these newly announced films is below:

July 28th 2017 8:30 pm

Dolachal (“Between”) by Sreecheta Das — an Indian short

July 29th 2017 12pm

Pounopunik (“The Hamster Wheel Rebellion”) by Khandaker Sumon — a Bangladesh short

July 29th 2017 3:30 pm

Fanki (“Elude”) by Nazmus Sakib Himel — an Indian short

July 30th 2017 3:30 pm

Kobi Swamir Mrityur Por Amar Jobanbondi (“Statement after My Poet Husband’s Death”) by Tasmiah Afrin Mou — a Bangladesh short

Almost all of the foreign films are subtitled in English and open to the public.

BFFD’s stated mission is to advance diversity in Dallas through cinema, conversation, and culture. The festival gives Bengali talent, stories and themes a world platform. The festival is supported by the patrons in the Dallas Asian and mainstream communities and corporate sponsors. BFFD serves as a window to 205 million Bengalis around the world through:

Promote Bengali culture, talent and perspectives through films, art and discussions

Promote local businesses and organizations by creating partnerships and fostering strong relationships to provide exposure

Promote Dallas/ Fort worth as a destination for making films while supporting local talent through workshops and networking platforms

Bengali Film Festival of Dallas 2017

Where: The Angelika Film Center, 7205 Bishop Rd, Plano, TX 75024

When: July 28-30, 2017

For more Info & Tickets: www.srijonerhut.com or www.facebook.com/srijonerhut/