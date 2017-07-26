The Dish: Pho Shizzle Pizza from ZaLat

For unique pizza, there’s no place better than ZaLat and here, every single item on the menu is worth a feature. There simply isn’t a pizza place like ZaLat, or even remotely close. Perhaps part of ZaLat’s dazzlingly eccentric personality lies in its roots. ZaLat used to be DaLat, a pho place. If you scroll back far enough on their Facebook page inventive and shockingly strange pizza turns into soup. After a rebrand and a simple switch in letters, DaLat turned into ZaLat and it’s hands-down amazing. They even did a rainbow Pride Pizza during Pride month. As their website boasts, “We have been informed they have recently recalculated the meaning of life, the universe, and everything, and the answer is no longer 42, it’s Zalat Pizza.” They make their own dough, roast Roma tomatoes in house for the sauce and reportedly pay more in cheese than rent, so I’m inclined to believe them on this count. They make a special NY Style pizza when the weather is right and one of my favorite pies ever, Elotes pizza.

Pho Shizzle, however, will forever be a favorite. It’s pho on a pizza, with chicken, red bell peppers, caramelized onions, cilantro, basil and the crowning glory: double swirls of hoisin and sriracha. Like all ZaLat pies, it’s best with their signature SriRancha dipping sauce.

ZaLat Pizza

Downtown Plano

972.422.9001

1032 E. 15th St., Plano

Hours: Everyday | 11 a.m.-2 a.m.

Legacy Plano

972.208.2371

7224 Independence Pkwy., Ste. 316, Plano

Hours: Sunday-Thursday | 11 a.m.-12 a.m. Friday-Saturday | 11 a.m.-4 a.m.



More: https://zalatpizza.com/

The Dish: dishes and drinks in Collin County you’ve got to try.