A Month of Pepper-fection: The Hatch Chile Festival Returns

It’s that time of year again. The temperatures have hit triple digits, and Central Market is ready to make things even hotter with the 22nd Annual Hatch Chili Festival!

The Central Market Annual Hatch Chile Festival in Fort Worth has been deemed the most authentic Hatch festival outside of New Mexico, where the festival originated.

The roasters are ready to be fired up for Central Market’s 22nd Annual Hatch Chile Festival, August 9-22, at all Central Market locations.

In honor of the festival, Central Market has released a series of exciting hatch recipes sure to spice up your recipe box:

Smoky Hatch Blue Corn Grits

Hatch Chile Sausage and Fresh Corn Muffin

Hatch Chile Gazpacho

Hatch Chile Festival

When

Wednesday, Aug. 9 — Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017

Where