The Dish: Banana Chocolate Spring Rolls at Mr. Wok

Mr. Wok Asian Bistro is an East Plano staple, famous for its Peking Duck. But have you tried the banana chocolate spring rolls?

Yeah. These exist. Crispy spring rolls stuffed with bananas and chocolate morsels, fried until they’re hot and melting and served with caramel dipping sauce. These spring rolls are rich and a little hefty, full of caramelized banana and shining morsels of chocolate.

It’s a Pan-Asian restaurant whipping up wok-seared creations in a family-friendly bistro setting. Every dish is made from scratch in its own wok and it’s also BYOB. Do yourself a favor and try the spring rolls. After Peking Duck or a wok-seared omelet, go wild and pair them with Tempura-fried Ice Cream.

Mr. Wok Asian Bistro

Hours:

Monday-Saturday | 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

Sunday | Closed

Where: 2600 14th St., Plano

More: mr-wok.com | 972.881.1888

The Dish: dishes and drinks in Collin County you’ve got to try.