Former Police Chief David Brown and Mayor Harry LaRosiliere Honor Plano High School Student Interns

As 116 Plano ISD students approach their final week of the Plano Mayor’s Summer Internship Program, they reflected on the invaluable experiences had and celebrate their accomplishments at a luncheon hosted by Plano Mayor Harry LaRosiliere on Monday, July 31, at the Hilton Dallas/Plano Granite Park. The keynote speaker was former Dallas Police Chief David O. Brown and author of Called to Rise: A Life in Faithful Service to the Community That Made Me.





The “learn and earn” Plano Mayor’s Summer Internship Program combines Plano’s vibrant business community with a nationally recognized school district, connecting motivated high school students with local companies and organizations. The eight-week summer internship program, which began June 12, will conclude Aug. 4.

This event also marks the inaugural year of the two- to three-week “teacher externship” program, an innovative joint partnership between Plano ISD (PISD) and the City of Plano. The program immersed 11 Plano ISD teachers into the corporate environment, providing them powerful insights to expand and enhance their classroom instruction. All PISD teachers can benefit from this program because, in the coming year, the 11 externs will share the knowledge they gained in professional development opportunities with educators throughout the district.

The Plano teens and teacher externs have been immersed in major corporations or top nonprofits, learning the ropes, shadowing executives and exploring careers – all while making a minimum of $9 an hour. Mayor LaRosiliere reports that both students and educators will benefit from real-life experiences in the workplace, meaningful assignments and opportunities to shadow executives.

In attendance: Plano Mayor Harry LaRosiliere; former Dallas Police Chief David O. Brown; Plano ISD Superintendent Dr. Brian Binggeli; Megan Baker, senior director, brand marketing and analytics, Capital One Auto Finance; Steven D. Hemperly, managing director, JPMorgan Chase & Co; Garrett Shipman, corporate responsibility specialist, corporate affairs department, Alliance Data; and Mona Charif, senior vice president and chief marketing officer, NTT DATA Services.