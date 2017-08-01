Sneak Peek: Irving’s Music Factory is coming later this year!

The Irving Music Factory, will burst onto DFW scene in late 2017! The upcoming venue complex promises to be a hub for the ultimate dining and entertainment experience.

It will be located north of O’Connor between US Highway 114 and Las Colinas Boulevard in Irving. It is set to open in fall 2017.

The project will offer 250,000 square feet of entertainment, retail, and restaurant space, including a movie theater and 25 restaurant options. It will also feature 100,000 square feet of office space home to Irving based, Ethos Group.

The Live Nation Pavilion music hall will be the heart of this 17-acre entertainment complex, able to convert easily from a 4,000 seat indoor concert hall to an 8,000 seat outdoor amphitheater.

For more info: 972-810-1499 or [email protected].