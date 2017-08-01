Entertainment, Food & Drink, Irving, Upcoming

Sneak Peek: Irving’s Music Factory is coming later this year!

Rendering of the Irving Music Factory entertainment venue, coming to DFW in the fall.

The Irving Music Factory, will burst onto DFW scene in late 2017! The upcoming venue complex promises to be a hub for the ultimate dining and entertainment experience.

It will be located north of O’Connor between US Highway 114 and Las Colinas Boulevard in Irving. It is set to open in fall 2017.

Rendering of upcoming Music Factory center in Irving.

The project will offer 250,000 square feet of entertainment, retail, and restaurant space, including a movie theater and 25 restaurant options. It will also feature 100,000 square feet of office space home to Irving based, Ethos Group.

The Live Nation Pavilion music hall will be the heart of this 17-acre entertainment complex, able to convert easily from a 4,000 seat indoor concert hall to an 8,000 seat outdoor amphitheater.

The Live Nation Pavilion at Music Factory.

For more info: 972-810-1499 or [email protected]

