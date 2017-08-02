Pie Five Pizza Opens in Plano

Pie Five Pizza has just opened a new location on Preston Road in Plano! The Dallas-based pizza chain has thrived on its concept of express salads, wings and custom pizzas without giving up on quality. The fresh ingredients and cleanliness at this new location attest to that.

Here, you can chose a personal pizza from one of the existing menu options with your choice of traditional, pan, thin or gluten-free crust. Or you can build your own dream pizza, with all the cheeses and toppings your heart desires, at a set price of about $7.49 (or $9.49 for gluten-free crust).



Pie Five is not only craft pizza, it’s craft beer as well — with a bit of wine thrown in. The colorful taps at the small but quaint bar indicate the equally colorful variety of beers available here.

Did we mention dessert? The Pie Five Cinnamon Stix are a downright fabulous “pizza” in their own right.





-Pie Five Pizza-

Where: 8315 Preston Rd Ste. 400, Plano, TX 75024

Hours: 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

More info: www.piefivepizza.com / (469) 562-4040