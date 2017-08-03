Frisco Arts Walk Returns to HALL Park, Oct 7

Frisco Association for the Arts (Frisco Arts) will present the Second Annual Frisco Arts Walk on Saturday, Oct. 7 from 12:00pm – 7:00pm at HALL Park. Frisco Arts Walk is a free, immersive arts experience celebrating Frisco’s citywide art in public spaces.

Frisco Arts Walk takes place at HALL Park among the Texas Sculpture Garden, the largest private collection of Texas sculptures ever assembled and made available to the public.

“Frisco Arts’ mission is to make the arts accessible to all citizens,” said Tammy Meinershagen, Executive Director of Frisco Arts. “Frisco Arts Walk brings all art forms to the community and this year includes the world-class UNT One O’Clock Lab Band for their first public performance in Frisco set among the widely celebrated Texas Sculpture Garden at HALL Park,” continues Meinershagen.

Frisco Arts Walk will feature interactive performances, street musicians, artists-at-work, pop-up food truck park, children’s area complete with bounce houses, face painting and instrument petting zoo. New this year is a rare treat hosted by Steinway Hall Plano known as the Steinway Piano Red Carpet Performances. Steinway will provide a grand piano on a red carpet where amateur musicians may sign up for a 10 minute performance experience of a lifetime.

In addition, the event will offer docent-guided tours of the indoor Texas Sculpture Garden, Otocast mobile audio guide of the sculpture park, artist and vendor booths, and a concert at the HALL Park amphitheater with the award-winning UNT Lab Bands and the UNT Jazz Singers.

“The UNT’s One O’Clock Lab Band is honored to participate in the Frisco Arts Walk for our first Frisco performance that will allow us to share our famous jazz legacy,” said John W. Richmond, dean of the College of Music at the University of North Texas. “Our students appreciate the opportunity to performance for local enthusiastic audiences. Frisco Arts Walk is just one way we serve our communities and provide Texans with the very best in jazz music — something we’ve been doing here at UNT for 70 years,” continued Richmond.

“2017 marks the 70th anniversary of the jazz studies program at UNT, the first of its kind in the nation. Frisco Arts Walk is a perfect setting to celebrate this important milestone,” said Brenda McCoy, Vice Provost for Academic Outreach at UNT.

In partnership with Visit Frisco, Frisco Arts will also unveil the winning design of the newest art-themed iHeartFrisco marker at Frisco Arts Walk. This new art piece will be designed and completed by a local Frisco artist through a competition and will be permanently located at HALL Park. Out of town visitors or those wishing to make it a staycation receive a special room rate at Hilton Garden Inn in Frisco.

Frisco Arts Walk is proudly presented by AT&T, HALL Park and UNT, in partnership with Steinway Hall Plano, Hilton Garden Inn, Land Rover Frisco, Otocast, Visit Frisco and Frisco STYLE Magazine.

Frisco Arts Walk

When: Saturday Oct. 7, 12:00pm – 7:00pm

Where: HALL Park, 6801 Gaylord Parkway, Frisco, Texas 75034

Cost: Free admission, activities, and parking. Food trucks and vendors accept cash or credit. Paid valet available.

Lodging: Special accommodation rates for Frisco Arts Walk are available at Hilton Garden Inn. Visit hiltongardeninn.com for more information.

App/Social: Experience Frisco Arts Walk through your smart phone technology using Otocast. Live dialogue on social #friscoartswalk #iheartFrisco #heartforart #HALLPark

More info: friscoarts.org/frisco-arts-walk or (972) 810-1028.