Mayor to Attend Plano Ismaili Jamatkhana Open House for Meet & Greet

 

The Aga Khan Council for Central US will be hosting an Open House at the Ismaili Jamatkhana in Plano to learn about the Jamatkhana, meet neighbors and enjoy culinary and musical experiences. Plano Mayor Harry LaRosiliere will be in attendance for a meet and greet. Admission to the event is free.

From 3 pm to 5 pm will be an architectural tour of the Jamatkhana, accompanied by Hors d’oeuvres served and sampled from diverse Ismaili cultures. At 4 pm there will be a special performance by the Ismaili Muslim Youth Choir.

Where: Ismaili Jamatkhana Plano, 6704 Alma Dr, Plano, Texas 75023
When: August 5, 3 p.m. -5 p.m.

