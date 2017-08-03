The Windrose Tower Breaks Ground for Luxury Condos in Legacy West, Plano

The first and only luxury high-rise condominium in Plano finally broke ground today at a ceremony attended by Jim Duggan (Windrose Partners LP), Legacy West master developer Fehmi Karahan, Chares Gromatzky (GDA Architects), Tony DeVittorio (Manhattan Construction Co.), Al Coker (Al Coker & Associates) and Plano Mayor Harry LaRosiliere.

The groundbreaking commemorated the upcoming 27-story Windrose Tower, which will feature 104 homes starting at $1.05 million, ranging in size from 1,850 to 11,000 square feet.

Windrose Tower will offer stunning luxury in the heart of the new Legacy West development. Upon completion, Windrose Tower will reach more than 300 feet skyward. Amenities will include 24-hour concierge services, a swimming pool with poolside cabanas, a fitness center, a golf simulator, expansive balconies and a dog park.

Windrose Tower will be located at the northwest corner of Windrose Avenue and Headquarters Drive in Plano, TX, just west of the North Dallas Tollway and south of State Highway 121.

The $3.2 billion Legacy West project is Texas’ largest and newest mixed-use development encompassing the corporate campuses of Toyota, Liberty Mutual, JP Morgan Chase and FedEx Office as well as the headquarters of Yum! Brands, Ericsson, Beal Bank, Frito-Lay and JC Penney and many other Fortune 500 companies.

The Windrose Tower is currently slated to open late 2018 or early 2019.