Meso Maya Coming to Plano

Que rico! Meso Maya, Dallas’ favorite Mexican restaurant is opening a location in Plano!

With a menu designed as a homage to Mexican and Mayan food, Meso Maya offers diners an authentic Mexican experience. “From the herbs and spices we use for homemade adobos and salsas, to our hand-ground tortillas, to the entrees and sauces we create from scratch, every dish is prepared with a reverence to the states of Mexico—glorious places like Yucatan, Vera Cruz, and Chiapas,” they boast at MesoMaya.com.



For example:

The chocolate used in their mole sauce is made from specialty cocoa beans that they grind in house.

The garlic in the camaron al mojo de ajo is peeled from whole cloves.

The skillet-baked blueberries in the pastel de mora are always fresh picked.

The tomatoes in their salsa are cooked on a wood-burning grill.

The new Meso Maya will be located at 4800 W. Park Blvd. Plano and is expected to open this fall.

Best of all? Their fabulous brunch will be served Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Say hola to Mexican Toast, Huevos Borrachos and Chorizo Migas!

mesomaya.com