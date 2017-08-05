Lil Wayne Confirmed for Plano Star Fest Music Festival at Oak Point

A new music festival is coming to Plano. Billed as a “pop-up concert” the festival just announced that Lil Wayne will be among the line-up of nine performers. Subsequent performers will be announced each weekday morning between August 7 and August 17 via radio stations KLIF-FM (93.3), KSCS-FM (96.3) and Sportsradio 1310/96.7 FM The Ticket.

Plano Star Fest Music Festival is scheduled for September 8 and 9 and will be held at Oak Point Park in Plano.

According to their website, starfestmusicfestival.com, the festival “will be making history by bringing an All Star Music Festival to North Texas music fans of all genres. From Hip Hop to Country to EDM, Star Fest is bound to mesmerize all in attendance.”

Tickets start at $87 and can be purchased at starfestmusicfestival.com from August 7.