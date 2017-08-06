The Keeper Opens at The Shops at Legacy

Front Burner Restaurants, the food wizards behind Mexican Sugar, Sixty Vines, Whiskey Cake and Ida Claire, have done it again with their unconventional seafood restaurant, The Keeper, inspired by the cuisines and cultures of the Pacific Rim.

The Keeper is a fresh, vibrant, casual and sophisticated. It offers an open kitchen, active bar and a fluid environment for both intimate and fun dining experiences. With indoor/outdoor spaces, natural lighting, rum cocktails and an overall laid back atmosphere, our comfortable look and feel makes the restaurant and bar the natural choice for all occasions.

The focus of The Keeper is “wild-caught and sustainable fish”, Ashley Maguire, manager at The Keeper told Plano Profile. Fish will be flown in fresh and cut immediately in a special fish preparation room adjacent to the kitchen. The room features a glass window allowing diners full view of the fish being prepared.

“We are mostly sourcing from Hawaii,” said Ryan Beard, general manager at The Keeper. “We are staying away from commercial fisherman and sourcing from local fishermen with small boats. This will be food our guests can be proud to eat.”

Front Burner Restaurants have brought Chef Colleen O’Hare on board as head chef, and she’s already cooking up a storm. During the preview night she was in the kitchen trenches helping train employees and perfect dishes.

Start your meal with a specialty tiki cocktail or glass of wine. The interactive menu will show you what to pair with the drink and can email you information about the wine you pick.

Depending on the day, The Keeper features a variety of fresh oysters with different sauces at $3 each. Order plenty to share because you’ll want to try each sauce!

If seafood is not your favorite, don’t worry! There are plenty of options for “land lovers” including this amazing burger topped with pork belly.

The Keeper officially opens this week, so hurry over and get a taste of these fantastic, fresh and unique seafood (and non-seafood) creations!



The Keeper

5840 Legacy Circle, Suite D100, Plano, TX 75024

(469) 210-5337

Monday – Wednesday, 4 – 10 p.m.

Thursday – Saturday, 4 – 11 p.m.

Friday, Saturday, 4 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Closed Sundays