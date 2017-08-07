Chef Richard Chamberlain to Host Chamberlain’s Brau Haus at Addison Oktoberfest

For guests who visit Munich’s famed Oktoberfest, the ticket to have is in the VIP balconies of the 14 bier tents at the festival. At Addison Oktoberfest, the most authentic Oktoberfest celebration in North America, the massive 30,000 square foot Schloss Addison tent has a similar opportunity. Noted chef and restauranteur Richard Chamberlain will host Chamberlain’s Brau Haus, a full-service restaurant overlooking the Addison Oktoberfest dance floor.

Guests at Chamberlain’s Brau Haus will enjoy a three course meal, with each course paired with a Paulaner bier.

Starters

Locally-made Pretzel with Reisling Honey Mustard Sauce

House Made Bavarian Ham, Leek, Potato and Vegetable Soup

Entrées (Diners will receive both)

Paulaner Hefeweizen Beer Braised Pork with Horseradish Mustard and Roasted Onion Potatoes

Bratwurst, Grobe and Weisswurst Sausages and Local Kobe Bacon-Braised Red Cabbage

Dessert

Warm Bavarian Cherry Strudel with Port Wine Cherry Compote

Seating at Chamberlain’s Brau Haus is only $55 per person, and includes the three course meal paired with Paulaner biers, general adult admission, a one-liter commemorative stein and a $25 promotional gift card to either Chamberlain’s Steak & Chop House or Chamberlain’s Fish Market Grill*. Seatings are limited and are available the following times:

Thursday, September 14 – 7 p.m.

– Friday, September 15 – 6:30 & 8:30 p.m.

– & Saturday, September 16 – 5:00 & 7:30 p.m.

Reservations for Chamberlain’s Brau Haus may be made by visiting www.chamberlainssteakhouse.com/tickets

Addison Oktoberfest information and other packages are available at AddisonOktoberfest.com

Addison Oktoberfest

When: September 14-17, 2017

Where: 4970 Addison Circle Dr. Free parking located at the northwest corner of Dallas Pkwy. and Arapaho Rd.