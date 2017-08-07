Whistle Britches Opening at The Shops at Willow Bend

For our Men’s Issue, published in July 2017, we featured a round-up of the most delicious fried chicken our area has to offer. Despite being in Richardson, Whistle Britches took a well deserved place on that list. Today, as if conjured by that story, we are thrilled to announce that Whistle Britches is opening at The Shops at Willow Bend.

In case you didn’t get chance to read WINNER WINNER CHICKEN DINNER here’s what our Creative Assistant, Cori Baker, had to say about Whistle Britches:

Walking into Whistle Britches feels like walking into a fried chicken place from Mad Men. The vibe is ‘60s mod meets farmhouse; hippy floral patterns have been upholstered to mod furniture, and white, wooden baskets are reused as lamp shades. The restaurant concept and menu were created by the chef behind the successful Casa Rubia in Dallas, Omar Flores, who frequently updates the menu with seasonal dishes.

I start with the “Deviled” Farm Eggs, which aren’t truly deviled but rather hardboiled eggs cut in half and topped with Kewpie Mayo, Country Ham, dill and pickled mustard. It’s a fresh and delicious take on a classic. I also try the Auntie Louann, an open-faced chicken sandwich on toasted white bread with pimento cheese, dill pickles, tomatoes and Thousand Island dressing, served with homemade chips. One bite and I’m hooked. The flavor combination and pickled-spiced brine truly makes it unique. Also try The Whistle Britches sandwich, fried chicken on a buttermilk biscuit with honey butter and jalapeño jelly. It’s definitely comparable to Whataburger’s Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit (but to avoid committing blasphemy, I’ll let you decide which one is better). Pair with a craft beer or one of their inventive cocktails to complete the meal.

The Richardson-based restaurant expects to open at 6121 W. Park Boulevard at The Shops at Willow Bend in Plano in February 2018. It will be one of six to eight new restaurants at Willow Bend’s expanding restaurant district, which is part of a $125 million renovation and expansion at the mall. In 2016, the company opened its first location in Dallas at 6110 Frankford Road housed in an old, converted Sonic Drive-In with large roll-up doors leading out to an inviting wood-decked patio.

“We are excited to help Whistle Britches grow their concept at The Shops at Willow Bend,” said Greg Pierce, Senior Vice President, CBRE. “The new restaurant district at Willow Bend is a prime spot for their second location and with the addition of great tenants such as The Crayola Experience, Equinox health club, and the Plano Children’s Theatre, we believe Starwood will be able to pull off something exceptional at Willow Bend. To be an integral part of the great mix of restaurateurs coming into this project is a testament to the creative mind and dedication to exceptional, high-quality dishes Chef Omar is regarded for.”

Mr. Pierce and Ryan May with CBRE in Dallas represented Whistle Britches in site selection and lease negotiations.

Whistle Britches is a full-service, dine-in restaurant with signature dishes such as fresh buttermilk biscuits, chicken and waffles, and gochujang chicken wings with catchy names like Sir Mix a Lot, the O.G., and Swine So Fine. The restaurant also offers brunch on Saturday and Sunday. The new location will feature a full service bar offering a local craft beer selection and inventive cocktails.

“We can’t wait to bring Whistle Britches to The Shops at Willow Bend this winter,” said Alec Marshi, co-owner. “Our menu offers a new take on the homemade dishes we all know and love and we are truly ecstatic to grow our unique concept with this new location.”

Also opening at The Shops at Willow Bend is Knife by Chef John Tesar. You can read our interview with Tesar here.