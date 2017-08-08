Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse at Legacy West is Not Your Average Steakhouse

Walking into Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse automatically feels different from other steakhouses. Large windows with lots of natural light, abstract art adorning the walls and two bars equipped with the best top shelf liquor: this is a modern steakhouse. Of course the best things about other Del Frisco’s, from the high quality food to the impeccable service, haven’t changed.

Plano Profile’s Rebecca Silvestri and myself were treated to a media preview dinner cultivated by Chef Craig Walter where we got to taste a little bit of everything.

First up was appetizers of Tuna Tartare made with avocado, sweet soy ponzu, crushed avocado, wake salad on a wonton crip. As a seafood lover, it was fantastic. Next up were Philly Cheese Steak Egg Rolls, which at first sounds like a strange combination, but once you taste this cheesy bite of goodness you’ll wonder why no one thought of it before.

Once seated guests were able to try a variety of salads. I got the Classic Cesar, complete with romaine leaves made into “bunny ears” but the winner had to be the Heirloom Tomatoes and Burrata.

Next was another round of appetizers: Chilled Shrimp Tasting with Traditional Cocktail Sauce, Remoulade & Garlic Marinade (don’t make me pick a favorite because that’s impossible), and the Jumbo Lump Crab Cake with Cajun-Lobster Cream Sauce.

The jumbo shrimp definitely don’t skimp on the jumbo part; all sauces were fantastic. Get this one to share so you can try all of them. The crab cake was light and fluffy, not fried or overcooked, and the sauce will make you sing for more.

Next came the parade of entrees: Wagyu Tomahawk Chop, Filet Mignon, Seared Chilean Sea Bass and Bay of Fundy Salmon and soon to be famous, The Double Eagle, a 45 Day Dry-Aged Double Bone Prime Rib-eye 32 oz. which has limited availability.

No entree is complete with delicious sides like: Creamed Corn with Blistered Shishito Peppers; Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Smoked Bacon, Caramelized Onions & Lemon Butter; and Uptown Del’s Potato, Stuffed Baked Potato, Melted Fontina Cheese, Chives and Shaved Truffle.

The Creamed Corn changed my life as it is not your average creamed corn but an explosion of flavors, and the Brussels sprouts were cooked to perfection with just the right amount of crunch.

Last but not least, dessert! Thankfully I saved just enough room to taste the sweet dishes.

Right now, Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse is participating in DFW Restaurant Week until August 13th, so don’t walk but run there today!