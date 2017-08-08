Recipe: Warm Fruit Crisp

Crisps and cobblers make for great summer desserts: easy to assemble and versatile because they can be made with just about any kind of fruit. This is my favorite fruit crisp recipe which calls for apples and blueberries, but I’ve made it before with peaches, plums, and other berries. And this version can be made ahead and gently reheated to serve it warm with a generous scoop of ice cream.
Ingredients
- 3 large apples, cored, peeled, sliced
- 1 basket fresh blueberries, rinsed
- juice of 1 lemon
- 1½ cups all-purpose flour
- 1½ cups granulated sugar
- 1½ sticks cold butter, cut into large pats
- 1 tablespoon cinnamon, or to taste
- cinnamon or vanilla bean ice cream, preferably Henry’s Homemade
Recipe
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Mix together the fruit and lemon juice, and pour into a 9-x13-inch baking dish.
- In a food processor or mixing bowl, process or mix the flour, sugar, butter and cinnamon until crumbly and dough starts to come together. Spoon over the fruit, starting at the center. Bake for 30-45 minutes, or until browned and bubbly.
- Serve warm or room temperature with ice cream. (Best made earlier in the day then warmed slightly in a low oven during dinner. Do not cover dish after baking.) Makes 6-8 servings.
Source: Barbara Walch