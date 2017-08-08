Top Spots to Get a Drink in Downtown Plano

Whether it’s happy hour or just a “5 o’clock somewhere” kind of day, here are some exceptional spots in Downtown Plano where you’ll want to stop in for a drink… or two!

–

The Fillmore Pub

It has all the trappings of a traditional British-style pub, with a little extra kick: old-time interior design, finished wood all over, and a lovely patio. Not to mention the delightfully kooky taps that hold a pretty great drink selection. The Fillmore features a local and specialty rotators on tap, and an impressive whiskey menu. Specialty Craft Cocktails include the Pink Drink for summer vibes (Stoli Respberry, fresh lemons, cranberry juice, lemonade topped with Sprite), or the Fillmore Coffee for a rich wintery fill (Caruva cinnamon cream liqueur, TraderVicks chocolate liqueur, coffee & fresh whipped cream).

Hours:

Mon: 4 p.m.-2 a.m.

Tues-Fri: 11 a.m.-2 a.m.

Sat-Sun: 10:30 a.m.-2 a.m.

Where: 1004 E 15th St, Plano, TX

–

32 Degrees Rooftop Bar at Urban Crust

Set on the third floor of Urban Crust, 32 Degrees is–pun or no pun–a pretty cool spot. It’s named for the steady temperature at which it keeps and pours its draft beers. There is a strip of ice that runs the length of the bar to keep your last sip as cold as your first. The interior is lit with blue light, and the rooftop view from the patio is pretty sweet. And Urban Crust serves its pizza up there as well, in case you’re hungry. What’s not to love about that deal?

Hours:

Sun-Wed: 11 a.m.-12 a.m.

Fri-Sat: 11 a.m.-2 a.m.

Where: 1006 E 15th St, Plano, TX

–

Vickery Park in Plano

This spot has a distinctly playful ambiance, with a shuffleboard in the back and even an occasional accordion player who apparently stops in. Vickery boasts a huge beer selection of craft Bombers, Texas Brews and Drafts. Enjoy $1 off drinks during happy hour. Pair a craft drink with their Sorry Charlie Tuna or Shrimp and Scallop for a fabulous dinner, or get adventurous and try the Grape Sour Vodka to top off your Friday night fun.

Hours:

All week, 11 a.m.-2 a.m.

Where: 1011 E 15th St, Plano, TX

More: (972-423-6205)

–

Urban Rio Cantina & Grill

A fabulous Mexican restaurant on the bottom floor, and a great bar on the second. Urban Rio is particularly famous for its “signature” La Verdadera Margarita, a heavenly concoction of Herradura Añejo, Cointreau and fresh lime. Another favorite is the Guava Habanero Margarita, with 1800 Reposado, guava and fresh habanero-lime.

Hours:

Sun-Thur: 11 a.m.-12 a.m.

Fri-Sat: 11 a.m.-2 a.m.

Where:1000 E 14th St, Ste 100, Plano, TX

–

Lockhart Smokehouse

On top of barbecue, ribs and brisket worthy of an article of their own, the Lockhart Smokehouse offers a drink selection consisting of fine Texas liquors, Texas draft beers that rotate on a weekly basis, seasonal wines from Times Ten Cellars and specialties such as the Texas 2 Step (Deep Eddy Sweet Tea Vodka, Lemonade and Iced Tea), the Red River (Jager, Peach Snapps, Cranberry, 151 & Fire) and a Bloody Mary to make your mouth water (pictured above).

Hours:

All week, 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Where: 1026 E 15th St, Plano, TX

–

Angela’s at the Crosswalk

Angela’s may be more known for breakfast fare than for exclusively for drinks, but don’t let that stop you from trying what they have to offer! The Man-Mosa is a classic Angela’s favorite, a creative spin on a traditional mimosa using orange vanilla bourbon, vodka, champagne and orange juice. The Bloody Mary at Angela’s is near perfection with just enough salt, spice and booze to go around.

Hours:

Wed-Sat: 7 a.m.-10 p.m.

Sun-Mon: 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

Tues: 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

Where: 1010 E 15th St, Plano, TX

–

Brix Bar & Grill

Probably the closest bar to Sam Malone’s Cheers that you’ll ever find. A lively atmosphere with exceedingly friendly owners and bartenders who will likely know your name and drink by maybe your third visit. One of their quirky original “signature” drinks is the Green Bell Pepper Martini. I guarantee you won’t find anything like it anywhere. Their food is just as memorable. Perhaps their greatest claim to fame is the White Trash Cheeseburger: a basic cheeseburger, which comes with a free Pabst Blue Ribbon beer delivered in a brown paper bag.

Hours:

Open all week, 11 a.m.-12 a.m.

Where: 1410 K Ave, Ste 1109A, Plano, TX

–

Jorg’s Cafe Vienna

A fantastic beer selection is simply a given at an authentic Austrian cafe such as Jorg’s. However, Jorg’s also offers a fine selection of wine and liquor if authentic German or Austrian beer doesn’t suit your fancy. The cozy ambiance set to Austrian folk and polka music in the background will add an extra layer of welcoming warmth to your dining experience.

Hours:

Wed-Sat: 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Wed-Thur: 4:30 p.m.-9 p.m.

Fri-Sat: 4:30 p.m.-10 p.m.

Where: 1037 E 15th St, Plano, TX