Sneak Peek: Huge Ennis Projects are Underway!

Big revitalization plans have been underway for several years in Ennis, TX. But just last week, the City Commission approved a 5-year community improvement plan. And it’s pretty impressive. The recent 5-year timeline and official release have outlined the most prominent and active building projects to redefine Ennis even further:
Minnie McDowal Park
- Performance gazebo, climbing sculptures, Wi-Fi, art-wall, water feature, seating and public restrooms
- Will be activated several nights a week with live music, open mic nights, movies etc.
- Location of the Plaza Theatre owned by Lee Roy Mitchell who went on to start Cinemark
- The park is named after the theatre’s longest standing and most beloved employee, Minnie McDowal
- Grand opening ceremony Saturday, September 16th.
Welcome Center
- One and a half story Welcome Center in the heart of downtown
- Will house the welcome center, EcDev team, City Inspection Team, Chamber of Commerce, event space with rooftop patio, 4 retail incubators and restaurant
- Currently working with Architexas on floor plan
Fire Station 3
- New Fire Station to house the additional firefighters acquired through the SAFER grant
- Will reduce response time to northern and westward areas of our city
- Will enhance ISO/PPC ratings (lower ISO rating for the City typically yields lower insurance premiums
- Fire Station 1 will be a separate project to be completed in 2021
North Plaza
- Provides public gathering space with amphitheater and water feature
- Home to the new City Hall, Municipal Court and Police Station
- In final discussions with private investor
Downtown Infrastructure/Dallas St.
- Replacement of 100-year-old water and sewer and installing grease traps to create the foundation to support the new retail/residential growth and development
- Dallas St. will be converted into a scenic boulevard which connects the two sides of downtown
- Tree-lined, beautiful red brickwork, flower planters, widened sidewalks
- Additional infrastructure projects include street improvements, wastewater treatment improvements and more
South Plaza
- Provides public gathering space with large gazebo
- Residential on the second story and retail/dining on ground level
Splash Pads
- Splash pads and associated features at Jaycee and Lions Park
- 6 additional park projects include equipment replacement, bathroom facilities, ballpark improvements and more
Downtown Underpass
- Aesthetically-pleasing trestle bridge on Ennis Avenue that will allow the train to pass overhead, relieving road congestion and also creating a landmark in Ennis
- Connects IH45 Market to Downtown Market
- Currently in engineering
Replacement Airport
- New airport to replace existing 1964 airport
- Will yield new opportunities and can also generate revenue from a variety of sources (e.g hanger leases, fuel sales and events).
Other Projects and Programs
- Rebranding
- Working with Chandler Thinks, a very reputable destination branding agency out of Tennessee, to rebrand the city
- Conducting focus groups, 30 key stakeholder interviews and full tour of Ennis
- Brand story, logo, tagline, brand guidelines and brand launch video
- The new brand reveal will help us attract visitors, investors, new residents and will give current residents a proud story to stand behind/promote
- Residential
- Two full market rate AA & AAA quality apartments are in progress
- Single family residential permits have tripled over the last few years
- Retail
- Starbucks and Chipotle recently completed
- Arby’s, Popeyes, Steak and Shake and other confidential retailer coming in 2017-18
- Grant Program
- Very successful Historic Preservation Grant and Façade Grant program implemented downtown
- Investment is $2.2MM public and over $10MM private