Sneak Peek: Huge Ennis Projects are Underway!

Big revitalization plans have been underway for several years in Ennis, TX. But just last week, the City Commission approved a 5-year community improvement plan. And it’s pretty impressive. The recent 5-year timeline and official release have outlined the most prominent and active building projects to redefine Ennis even further:

_

Minnie McDowal Park

Performance gazebo, climbing sculptures, Wi-Fi, art-wall, water feature, seating and public restrooms

Will be activated several nights a week with live music, open mic nights, movies etc.

Location of the Plaza Theatre owned by Lee Roy Mitchell who went on to start Cinemark

The park is named after the theatre’s longest standing and most beloved employee, Minnie McDowal

Grand opening ceremony Saturday, September 16th.

Welcome Center

One and a half story Welcome Center in the heart of downtown

Will house the welcome center, EcDev team, City Inspection Team, Chamber of Commerce, event space with rooftop patio, 4 retail incubators and restaurant

Currently working with Architexas on floor plan

Fire Station 3

New Fire Station to house the additional firefighters acquired through the SAFER grant

Will reduce response time to northern and westward areas of our city

Will enhance ISO/PPC ratings (lower ISO rating for the City typically yields lower insurance premiums

Fire Station 1 will be a separate project to be completed in 2021

North Plaza

Provides public gathering space with amphitheater and water feature

Home to the new City Hall, Municipal Court and Police Station

In final discussions with private investor

Downtown Infrastructure/Dallas St.

Replacement of 100-year-old water and sewer and installing grease traps to create the foundation to support the new retail/residential growth and development

Dallas St. will be converted into a scenic boulevard which connects the two sides of downtown

Tree-lined, beautiful red brickwork, flower planters, widened sidewalks

Additional infrastructure projects include street improvements, wastewater treatment improvements and more

South Plaza

Provides public gathering space with large gazebo

Residential on the second story and retail/dining on ground level

Splash Pads

Splash pads and associated features at Jaycee and Lions Park

6 additional park projects include equipment replacement, bathroom facilities, ballpark improvements and more

Downtown Underpass

Aesthetically-pleasing trestle bridge on Ennis Avenue that will allow the train to pass overhead, relieving road congestion and also creating a landmark in Ennis

Connects IH45 Market to Downtown Market

Currently in engineering

Replacement Airport

New airport to replace existing 1964 airport

Will yield new opportunities and can also generate revenue from a variety of sources (e.g hanger leases, fuel sales and events).

Other Projects and Programs