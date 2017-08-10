Vendor Fair at the Art Center of Plano

The newly renovated ArtCentre of Plano in the Saigling House presents: Community, Culture, Celebrations, a vendor fair with community members from all over Plano this Saturday, August 12, a free, family-friendly event.

“Since our opening in the beautifully renovated Saigling House we’ve met some pretty awesome vendors and want to share a sampling with you,” the ArtCentre says.

Any day is a beautiful day to explore downtown Plano. On Saturday, stop by to meet the vendors, try products and celebrate Plano culture!

If you haven’t made it to the new Saigling House, now is your chance. A new arts and cultural center and event space, Saigling House is run by the ArtCentre of Plano. After a long restoration project, the house–one of the oldest homes in Plano–has been remade as a fully utilized with gallery space for exhibitions, classroom space for educational programs, reception space, meetings and more, a complement to the Courtyard Theater and the Downtown Arts District.

It’s the perfect home for the ArtCentre, which has been in Downtown Plano since the ‘80s. Their fundraising to supplemented the restoration and have successfully utilized their increased space to work at a more ambitious level to support and foster local art on a large scale.

Vendor Fair

When: Saturday | August 12 | 1-4 p.m.

Where: 902 E. 16th St., Plano

Cost: Free!

More: artcentreofplano.org