Hendrick Scholarship Foundation Hosts 2017 Tennis Pro-Am

The 25th Annual Gleneagles Tennis Pro-Am will be held Friday, September 15, 2017, at Gleneagles Country Club in Plano, TX. The highlight of this exciting tennis event is a $10,000 Doubles Pro Shootout, featuring tennis pros representing over 20 countries battle for prizes.

Hendrick Scholarship Foundation provides Plano ISD graduates who have overcome adversity with scholarships and support services to promote success in life. Since 1991, HSF has awarded over $1 million in multi-year scholarships to more than 300 students.

25TH ANNUAL GLENEAGLES TENNIS PRO-AM

Presented by Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Frisco and John W. Barrington, MD

More than 300 tennis enthusiasts are expected to attend. Guests can enjoy courtside dining and drinks, bid on live and silent auction items, and watch spectacular tennis. Proceeds from the event will benefit Hendrick Scholarship Foundation (HSF). The Friday night Pro Shootout event is open to the public.

When: Friday, September 15

Doors open: 5 p.m.

The Pro Shootout: 6 p.m. on Center Court

Where: Gleneagles Country Club | 5401 W Park Blvd. Plano, TX 75093 | clubcorp.com/Clubs/Gleneagles-Country-Club

Cost:

$50 for individual tickets | Includes both dinner and the Pro Shootout

$25 for the Pro Shootout only

Schedule

5:00 pm Doors Open/Registration, Cocktails & Silent Auction

5:30 pm Buffet Dinner Opens

6:00 pm Pro Shoot-Out Begins

7:00 pm Men’s Semi-Finals

7:30 pm Welcome & Sponsor Recognition & Live Auction

8:30 pm Ladies’ Finals

9:00 pm Men’s Finals

9:15 pm Silent Auction Closes

9:30 pm Auction Check Out

For more information or to purchase tickets visit www.hendrickscholarship.org.