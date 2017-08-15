New francesca’s Coming to Willow Bend, Plano

Texas-based boutiqe francesca’s has announced the opening of a new location in Plano at The Shops at Willow Bend! The boutique is set to open September 2017 and will offer the latest in women’s apparel, jewelry, shoes, accessories, and gift items.

Since opening its doors in Houston, Texas in 1999, francesca’s has expanded to over 670 boutiques and outlets across the United States. Guests can also shop the unique assortment of items at francescas.com.

With new items arriving almost daily and in limited quantities, francesca’s strives to provide its guests with a memorable shopping experience that is one-of-a-kind. Each boutique stylist is dedicated to establishing a personal, genuine connection that will make guests feel invited to come back to francesca’s time and time again.

The new francesca’s plans to hold a grand opening event at The Shops at Willow Bend in September where the first 20 guests will receive a gift card. Guests are invited to attend the event to experience the excitement of shopping at francesca’s first-hand!