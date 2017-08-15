Dining Divas, Food & Drink, Recipes

Recipe: Pina Colada Mousse 

The flavors in this dessert are definitely summery and sure to conjure up images of sitting in a beach chair set on white sand alongside warm ocean breezes. Serve with plump, juicy strawberries on the side, and you’ll end your summer gathering on a luscious sweet note, without even having to break a sweat!

Ingredients

  • 1 cup canned cream of coconut (such as Coco Lopez, available in the drink ingredients section; do not use coconut milk)
  • 1 cup canned crushed pineapple in unsweetened pineapple juice
  • 1 cup whipping cream
  • ¼ cup dark rum
  • 2 tablespoons water
  • 2 teaspoons unflavored gelatin
  • ground nutmeg
  • whole fresh strawberries

Recipe

  1. Puree the first four ingredients in a food processor or blender. Transfer to a bowl.
  2. Pour 2 tablespoons water into a heavy small saucepan. Sprinkle with the gelatin. Let stand 1 minute. Stir over low heat until gelatin dissolves thoroughly. Add to the coconut mixture, stirring well. Divide among 4-6 wine glasses or ramekins. Cover; chill overnight.
  3. To serve, sprinkle tops with freshly grated nutmeg and place 1-2 whole strawberries on the side. Makes 4-6 servings.

Source: Barbara Walch

