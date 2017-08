Demi Lovato Coming to Fabletics at Legacy West in Plano

Demi Lovato will be coming to Plano on Saturday, September 9th to celebrate her new collection that she’s launched with Fabletics.

As a Dallas-native Demi is excited to be celebrating her line at the Fabletics in Plano at Legacy West.

Spend $50+ from the Demi Lovato for Fabletics Collection to receive a signing from Demi.

Demi Lovato for Fabletics Meet & Greet @ Legacy West

Meet Demi Lovato on Saturday, September 9

1PM – 3PM[email protected]11:30am



Fabletics, Legacy West: 7400 Windrose Ave, Plano, TX 75024