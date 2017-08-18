Theatre Britain presents the American premiere of Winston’s Birthday by Paul Baker! The show opens at 8pm on Friday, September 8, 2017 at the Cox Playhouse in Plano, and runs through October 1, 2017.

It is 1962 – the Beatles have their first hit, James Bond his first film – and Randolph Churchill is holding a luncheon party to celebrate the 88th birthday of his admired but estranged father. Sir Winston is a fading force and there is unfinished business in his loving, dysfunctional family. Meanwhile, the socially inept Dr Jenkins, a newly appointed research assistant to Randolph, is pursuing his own agenda and forms a surprising bond with the wily Winston. Secrets are revealed, resentments released and new understandings formed, in this fresh and funny perspective on an iconic and larger-than-life family.

Directed by Sue Birch, Winston’s Birthday features Allyn Carrell, Brian Hoffman, Jackie L Kemp, Mary-Margaret Pyeatt and Michael Speck. Set design by Darryl P Clement, lighting design by H Bart McGeehon, costume design by Shanna Gobin, wigs and hair by Don Hall, properties design by Sue Birch and with original music by Aaron Fryklund.

About the Playwright

Paul Baker struggles with two hats – dramatist and historian (he has a PhD in history). Allowing for a little dramatic license, his three plays are all historically accurate.

Conscience dramatized the transportation of New Zealand conscientious objectors to the Western Front during WW1. Itplayed a season at The Court Theatre in 2005. Paul regards it as his learning curve.

Paul’s second play, Meet the Churchills – premiered at Circa in June 2011. This comedy/drama about the dysfunctional Churchill family was shortlisted for the 2011 Adam NZ Play Award.

Paul was commissioned by Oamaru Scott 100 to write a play marking the centenary of the return of the Terra Nova from the Antarctic, bearing the news of Captain Scott’s death. The Night Visitors was Runner-Up in the 2013 Adam Award.

Meet the Churchills, renamed Winston’s Birthday, enjoyed a seven-week Court Theatre/Fortune Theatre co-production in 2016. Paul was named ‘Best Writer’ at the Dunedin Theatre Awards.

Paul has directed over a dozen school productions in Auckland and Oamaru, ranging from musicals to Shakespeare.

Paul Baker was Rector of Waitaki Boys’ High School from 1999 to 2011, when he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease. He is now retired and lives in Auckland.

Winston’s Birthday

WHEN:

September 8 – October 1, 2017

Fridays at 8pm

Saturdays at 2:30pm & 8pm

Sundays at 2:30pm

Pay-what-you-can preview:

Thursday, September 7 at 8pm

WHERE:

Cox Playhouse

1517 H Avenue, Plano, TX 75074

COST:

Adults $23

Students/Seniors $18

(10% discount for parties of 10 or more)

CONTACT:

Online: theatre-britain.com

Box Office: 972.490.4202